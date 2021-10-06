Construction Adhesives market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Construction Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 116 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Based on resin type, the PU segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its significant contributions to the adhesive bonding technology, making available several different feedstock materials for the manufacturing of adhesives that exhibit a broad spectrum of performance characteristics. Based on their varied compositions, PU adhesives are used in a wide range of applications in the construction industry.

The Construction Adhesives market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Construction Adhesives.

This report focuses on Construction Adhesives Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Adhesives Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Henkel

3M

Bostik

Sika

H.B. Fuller

BASF

DOW

DAP Products

Franklin International

Illinois Tool Works

Avery Dennison

Construction Adhesives Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

Construction Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type

By Resin Type

Acrylic

PVA

PU

Epoxy

Others

By Technology

Waterborne

Reactive

Solventborne

Others

Construction Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Adhesives Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Construction Adhesives Market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Construction Adhesives Market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Construction Adhesives Market companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Construction Adhesives Market submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

