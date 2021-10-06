Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Outlook to 2027 Business Research Details among the Top Manufacturers – Conduent, Kapsch Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Siemens Mobility

The New Report “Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global electronic toll collection systems market is expected to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2027 from US$ 5.2 billion in 2017. Tolls refer to the fees charged by the various state, or central government across various transportation infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels, highways, and expressways among others. The electronic toll collection constitutes automatic vehicle identification (AVI), vehicle classification (AVC) and collection of transit transaction as per government guidelines without manual supervision. Further, the identification of violators and their subsequent fine enforcement is also considered under the scope of electronic toll collection systems. Thus, the devices and equipment that assist in seamless toll collection via electronically contribute for electronic toll collection systems. The electronic toll collection systems market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 6.5%

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Conduent, Inc., 2. Kapsch Group, 3. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd., 4. Siemens Mobility GmbH, 5. Thales Group, 6. Continuum Electroproducts LLP, 7. EFKON GmbH, 8. Neology, Inc., 9. QuaLiX Information System LLP, 10. SkyToll, a. s.

The “Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electronic Toll Collection Systems market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Electronic Toll Collection Systems market with detailed market segmentation by the component, application, industry, and geography. The global Electronic Toll Collection Systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Electronic Toll Collection Systems market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Electronic Toll Collection Systems market based on the component, application, and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Electronic Toll Collection Systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later subsegmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Also, key Electronic Toll Collection Systems market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Size

2.2 Electronic Toll Collection Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electronic Toll Collection Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electronic Toll Collection Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Electronic Toll Collection Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Breakdown Data by End User

