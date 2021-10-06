EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Petcoke Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Petcoke market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Petcoke market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Petcoke for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Petcoke market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Petcoke sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Shell

Mitsubishi

Aminco Resource

Koch Carbon

HPCL

IOCL

MPC

Sumitomo

Nippon Coke&Engineering

Oxbow

Aluminium Bahrain

Asbury Carbons

Atha

Carbograf

Valero Energy

Essar Oil

Ferrolux

Minmat Ferro Alloys

Rain CII

Reliance

Saudi Arabian Oil

Marathon Petroleum

CPC

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Lianxing New Materials Technology

Shandong KeYu Energy

Zhenhua Carbon Technology

Shandong Tianfeng

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Calcined Petcoke

Fuel Grade Petcoke

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aluminum

Steel

Power

Cement

Others

