GEO Satellite Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2027- JSC Information Satellite Systems, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Airbus Defence and Space, OHB SE, Lockheed Martin, SSL, Thales Alenia Space, Ball Aerospace & Technologies

A GEO satellite is an earth-orbiting satellite which is fixed over one spot above the equator. These satellites remain permanently in the same area of the sky without movement. The geostationary orbit lies on the same plane as the equator, whereas the geosynchronous orbit has a different inclination which are the two different orbit types for GEO satellites. Increased power and increased number of transponders mounted on these type of satellites are anticipated to trend over in the coming years for the GEO satellites.

Increasing demand of consumer service, media market and mobility & government are some of the major driving factors of GEO satellite market whereas high development cost is a restraining factor to this market. High design and manufacturing costs are expected to pose a serious challenge to the market. However, advancing technological moves in the space technology coupled with increasing Government investments is one of the best opportunities for the market players operating in the GEO satellite market.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global GEO Satellite

Compare major GEO Satellite providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for GEO Satellite providers

Profiles of major GEO Satellite providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for GEO Satellite -intensive vertical sectors

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global GEO satellite market based on by orbit type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall GEO satellite market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

GEO Satellite Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

GEO Satellite Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of GEO Satellite market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2025, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global GEO Satellite market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the GEO Satellite market is provided.

