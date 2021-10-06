Global Aerospace Sealants Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Aerospace Sealants market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aerospace Sealants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aerospace sealants are substances curing within a certain period of time, to isolate environment such as isolation of fuel/solvent, insulation, and flexible to play a supporting role in aerospace manufacturing, aerospace maintenance repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry.

The application field of aerospace sealants can be classified as aerospace manufacturing and aerospace aftermarket. In 2015, the consumption market share of manufacturing and aftermarket are 52.34% and 47.66%, respectively. The consumption of aerospace manufacturing is a little higher than aftermarket, but the sales growth in aftermarket is presumed to grow faster than manufacturing. Aerospace sealants have a wide range of application in commercial, military, and general aviation. The commercial end-user industry is expected to show moderate growth in the future due to the advancements in the trend of air travelling. Affected by downstream industries, demand for aerospace sealants is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Aerospace sealants industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Aerospace sealants can be classified as Polysulfide Sealants, Polythioether Sealants, Silicone Sealants and others in terms of material type. Polysulfide Sealants is the major kind of aerospace sealants due to its superior quality and reasonable price. The production of Polythioether Sealants is quite concentrated, with USA, Germany and France as the major producing area. The market of Silicone Sealants is still in its emerging stage, with a global market share of 5.91% in 2015. It is estimated that the market of Silicone Sealants would be expanded with selling price decrease.

The largest producers of aerospace sealants in the worldwide are PPG Industries, 3M, Flamemaster, Chemetall, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, AVIC, Henkel and Permatex, which takes a combined share of 81.63% in 2015.The largest producing area of aerospace sealants is Europe, especially in Germany and France. USA is also a major producing area of aerospace sealants.

The global aerospace sealants market would growth with CAGR of 6.07% from 2017 to 2022. The annual consumption number of aerospace sealants would reach to 59240 MT in 2022. In the future, the consumption in aerospace aftermarket would be the growth point in developing countries.

The global Aerospace Sealants market is valued at 1180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

PPG Industries

3M

Flamemaster

Chemetall

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Dow Corning

Henkel

Permatex

Master Bond

Cytec Industries

AVIC

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polysulfide Sealants

Polythioether Sealants

Silicone Sealants

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Aerospace Manufacturing

Aerospace Aftermarket

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Aerospace Sealants capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Aerospace Sealants manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aerospace Sealants are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

