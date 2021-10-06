Global Airless Packaging Market Research, Opportunity & Future Analysis During 2017-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Airless Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Bags & Pouches, Bottles & Jars, Tubes, and Others), by Material Type (Plastic, Glass, and Others) and by End User (Personal Care, Healthcare, Home Care, and Food & Beverages) and Geography – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Airless Packaging Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global airless packaging market size was $4,046.0 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $5,938.0 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Airless packaging systems offer precise dosage, high evacuation rate, low wastage & contamination of the content, improved product shelf life, restricts backflow of air due to the presence of pump dispensing system.

Factors such as increase in cosmetics products, rise in sales of homecare products, growth in demand for high end products, and surge in demand for high quality products propel the demand for airless packaging products. Moreover, the low wastage & less contamination attributes of airless packaging have stimulated the growth of global airless packaging market. In addition, government regulations for reducing pollutants and increased awareness about natural & organic products have supplemented the expansion of the airless packaging market. However, high cost of manufacturing these products is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry.

Growing demand for innovative & new design options and increasing inclination towards green products offer promising opportunities for players in the airless packaging industry. Moreover, increase in demand for Halal certification products provides lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The global airless packaging market is segmented based on packaging type, material type, end user, and geography. Based on packaging type, the market is categorized into bags & pouches, bottles & jars, tubes, and others. The bottles & jars segment would dominate the global market throughout the study period owing to its widespread usage, and handy & tamper proof attributes. Based on material type, the market is categorized into plastics, glass, and others. The plastic segment accounts for the maximum market share due to its light weight, easy availability, low cost, and ability to be molded in various shapes & sizes. The end-user segment includes personal care, healthcare, homecare, and food & beverages.

The global airless packaging market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, & Others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, & others) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, & Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, and is projected to grow at the fastest rate, followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are ABC Packaging Ltd., AlbÃ©a, AptarGroup, Inc., Fusion Packaging, HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Lumson SPA, Quadpack Industries, Raepak Ltd., and Silgan Dispensing Systems.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2014-2018*

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2014-2018*

3.2.5. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2014-2018*

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Low wastage, and increased shelf life and quality

3.5.1.2. Recycling of products

3.5.1.3. Increase in demand for high quality premium products

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost of manufacturing

3.5.2.2. Little scope for product differentiation

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Innovative designs and offerings of various manufacturers advancement in technology

CHAPTER 4: AIRLESS PACKAGING MARKET, BY PACKAGING TYPE

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. BAGS & POUCHES

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. BOTTLES & JARS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. TUBES

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. OTHERS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: AIRLESS PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by service

5.2. PLASTICS

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. GLASS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. OTHERS

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: AIRLESS PACKAGING MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2. PERSONAL CARE

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. HEALTHCARE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. HOMECARE

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5. FOOD & BEVERAGES

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: AIRLESS PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast by region

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by material type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. U.S. market size and forecast by packaging type

7.2.5.1.2. U.S. Market size and forecast, by material type

7.2.5.1.3. U.S. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.2.5.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by material type

7.2.5.2.3. Canada market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.2.5.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by material type

7.2.5.3.3. Mexico market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.5. Europe market size and forecast, by country

7.3.5.1. Germany

7.3.5.1.1. Germany market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.3.5.1.2. Germany market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.5.1.3. Germany market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.5.2. France

7.3.5.2.1. France market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.3.5.2.2. France market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.5.2.3. France market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.5.3. UK

7.3.5.3.1. UK market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.3.5.3.2. UK market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.5.3.3. UK market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.5.4. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.4.1. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.3.5.4.2. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by material type

7.3.5.4.3. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by end user

7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by material type

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

7.4.5.1. Japan

7.4.5.1.1. Japan market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.4.5.1.2. Japan market size and forecast, by material type

7.4.5.1.3. Japan market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.5.2. China

7.4.5.2.1. China market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.4.5.2.2. China market size and forecast, by material type

7.4.5.2.3. China market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.5.3. India

7.4.5.3.1. India market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.4.5.3.2. India market size and forecast, by material type

7.4.5.3.3. India market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.5.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.4.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.4.5.4.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by material type

7.4.5.4.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end user

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by material type

7.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.5. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

7.5.5.1. Latin America

7.5.5.1.1. Latin America market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.5.5.1.2. Latin America market size and forecast, by material type

7.5.5.1.3. Latin America market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.5.2. Middle East

7.5.5.2.1. Middle East market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.5.5.2.2. Middle East market size and forecast, by material type

7.5.5.2.3. Middle East market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.5.3. Africa

7.5.5.3.1. Africa market size and forecast, by packaging type

7.5.5.3.2. Africa market size and forecast, by material type

7.5.5.3.3. Africa market size and forecast, by end user

