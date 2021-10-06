Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Threat from Substitute Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

A fire sprinkler or sprinkler head is the component of a fire sprinkler system that discharges water when the effects of a fire have been detected, such as when a predetermined temperature has been exceeded. Automatic fire sprinklers operate at a predetermined temperature, utilizing a fusible element, a portion of which melts, or a frangible glass bulb containing liquid which breaks, allowing the plug in the orifice to be pushed out of the orifice by the water pressure in the fire sprinkler piping, resulting in water flow from the orifice.

The major reason for the growth of the fire sprinkler market is the increasing investment of companies to safeguard the infrastructure and to reduce the loss of life and property in different applications. Moreover, governments are formulating stringent norms for the installation of fire sprinklers in buildings, which is driving the demand for fire sprinkler services in commercial applications. The penetration level of fire sprinklers in the industrial vertical is also expected to witness a rapid growth as high fire risk is associated with various sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and energy and power. Flammable and combustible materials such as petroleum, crude oil, flammable gases (such as butane), coal, and many others are used in these sectors. As these materials are susceptible to fire, fire sprinkler systems are being installed in these sectors to prevent fires.

The Automatic Fire Sprinklers market was valued at 3480 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 8210 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic Fire Sprinklers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

APi Group

Cosco Fire Protection

Tyco International

Adams Fire Protection

Heiser Logistics

Vfp Fire Systems

American Fire Technologies

Viking Group

Kaufman Fire Protection Systems

Grundfos

Automatic Fire Sprinklers Breakdown Data by Type

Wet Fire Sprinklers

Dry Fire Sprinklers

Deluge Fire Sprinklers

Preaction Fire Sprinklers

Automatic Fire Sprinklers Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Oil, Gas and mining

Industrial and Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Transport and Logistics

Automatic Fire Sprinklers Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Automatic Fire Sprinklers status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automatic Fire Sprinklers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

