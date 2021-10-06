Global Automotive Trailer Market Size, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast period 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Automotive Trailer market ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Automotive Trailer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Automotive trailers are unpowered vehicles dragged by powered vehicles, which are used to transport goods and commodities. Industrial growth in the emerging economies and rise in manufacturing activities have a positive impact on the demand for automotive trailers. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market with reference to the trailer types.

Reduction in cost in terms of fuel consumption & emission, extra carriage capacity of the automotive trailers, and their environment-friendly nature drive the growth of the market. However, high maintenance cost and reduced resale value restrain the market growth. On the contrary, the development of the transportation and logistics industry is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global automotive trailer market is segmented into trailer type, axle type, vehicle type, and region. Based on trailer type, the market is categorized into dry van, box trailer, flatbed, tripper, refrigerated trailer, and others. Depending on axle type, it is bifurcated into single axle and tandem axle. By vehicle type, it is classified into two-wheeler, passenger car, and commercial vehicle. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd, Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft, Wabash National Corporation, Great Dane, Dennison Trailers Ltd., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Hyundai Motor Group, Humbaur GmbH, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd., and BÃ¶ckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd

Schmitz Cargobull Aktiengesellschaft

Wabash National Corporation

Great Dane

Dennison Trailers Ltd.

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Hyundai Motor Group

Humbaur GmbH

Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd.

BÃ¶ckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.5. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Reduction in cost

3.6.1.2. Extra carriage capacity of the trailers

3.6.1.3. Environment-friendly nature

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. High maintenance cost of the automotive trailers

3.6.2.2. Less resale value

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Development of the transportation & logistics industry

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY TRAILER TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. DRY VAN & BOX

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. REFRIGERATOR

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. CHEMICALS & LIQUID

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. TIPPERS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. FLATBED

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. OTHERS

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY AXLE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SINGLE AXLE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. TANDEM AXLE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. THREE OR MORE THAN THREE AXLE

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. TWO WHEELER & BICYCLE

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. PASSENGER CARS

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. COMMERCIAL VEHICLE

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE TRAILER MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.5. Market analysis, by country

7.2.6. U.S.

7.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.7. Canada

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.2.7.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.2.8. Mexico

7.2.8.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.2.8.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.2.8.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.5. Market analysis, by country

7.3.6. UK

7.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.7. Germany

7.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.8. France

7.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.3.9. Rest of Europe

7.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.3.9.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4.5. Market analysis, by country

7.4.6. China

7.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4.7. Japan

7.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4.8. India

7.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.4.8.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4.9. Australia

7.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.4.9.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.4.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.10.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.4.10.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.5.5. Market analysis, by country

7.5.6. Latin America

7.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.5.6.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.5.7. Middle east

7.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.5.7.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

7.5.8. Africa

7.5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by trailer type

7.5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by axle type

7.5.8.3. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. BCKMANN FAHRZEUGWERKE GMBH

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. DENNISON TRAILERS LTD.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. GREAT DANE

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. HUMBAUR GMBH

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP (HYUNDAI TRANSLEAD, INC.)

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Business performance

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.7. IFOR WILLIAMS TRAILERS LTD.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.8. SCHMITZ CARGOBULL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. UTILITY TRAILER MANUFACTURING COMPANY

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

