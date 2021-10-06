Global Beer Market is forecasted to reach at a notable value of around USD $685,354 million by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Beer Market by Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, and Others), Category (Popular-Priced, Premium, and Super Premium), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Metal Can, and Others), and Production (Macro-brewery, Micro-brewery, Craft Brewery, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Beer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global beer market was valued at $593,024 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $685,354 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019 to 2025. Beer is an alcoholic beverage, which dates to the early neolithic period, and is one of the oldest and the most consumed beverage in the world. The basic ingredients used in the preparation of beers are malted cereal grains, hops, water, and yeast. Moreover, herbs and fruits are also added as ingredients to add flavors to the beer.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3896

The growth of the beer market is attributed to the changes in lifestyle and increase in disposable income of the consumers. In Asia-Pacific, the beer market is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth owing to escalation of cultural exchange and adoption of western culture. Budweiser and Tiger beer are some of the leading beer brands sold in the Asia-Pacific region. The LAMEA region is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Currently, a lot of global players are investing in LAMEA. In line with this, in July 2017, Heineken N.V. has started a new brewery in Ivory Coast and expanded its operational activities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other developing economies such as Nigeria.

However, the market is expected to face turbulence, owing to several taxations and high excise duties imposed on imported products & alcohol content. In addition, growth in consciousness of consumers toward healthy lifestyle is also anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, introduction of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beer by targeting the teetotalers is projected to increase its market base, which in turn would significantly boost the market growth.

The global beer market is segmented into type, category, packaging, production, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. According to category, it is classified into popular-priced, premium, and super premium. Based on packaging, it is divided into glass, PET bottle, metal can, and others. Based on production, the market segmentation includes macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the beer market include Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Squatters Pub, and United Breweries Group.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities and capitalize on potential areas of the global beer industry.

In-depth coverage of the market including drivers, restraints, and opportunities helps professionals to improve understanding of the market dynamics.

The report offers a detailed study of the strategies adopted by key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market.

Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market, and assists strategists in better decision-making.

Detailed analysis of the geographical segments elucidates the opportunities for market players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Lager

Ale

Stout & Porter

Malt

Others

By Category

Popular Price

Premium

Super Premium

By Packaging

Glass

PET Bottle

Metal Can

Others

By Production

Macro-brewery

Micro-brewery

Craft Brewery

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS*:

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://bit.ly/2VT162o

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Millennial beer drinker habits and attitudes

3.2.4. Distribution models (craft vs three-tier)

3.2.5. Market entry barriers and challenges

3.2.6. Potential demographics

3.2.7. Niche marketing success stories

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in disposable income and changing consumer preferences

3.4.1.2. Global rise in youth population and average number of female drinkers

3.4.1.3. Increase in number of on-premise distribution channels

3.4.1.4. Impact analysis

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Volatile raw materials prices

3.4.2.2. Taxations and higher excise duties on imported as well as local beer

3.4.2.3. Impact assessment

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Development of naturally sweetened, healthier alcoholic drinks

3.4.3.2. Impact analysis

CHAPTER 4 BEER MARKET, BY PACKAGING

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. GLASS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. PET BOTTLE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. METAL CAN

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. OTHERS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 BEER MARKET, BY PRODUCTION

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. MACRO-BREWERY

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. MICRO-BREWERY

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. CRAFT BREWERY

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 BEER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.3.1.1. By type

6.2.3.1.2. By category

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.4.1.1. By type

6.2.4.1.2. By category

6.2.5. Mexico

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.5.1.1. By type

6.2.5.1.2. By category

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. UK

6.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By type

6.3.3.1.2. By category

6.3.4. Germany

6.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By type

6.3.4.1.2. By category

6.3.5. France

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By type

6.3.5.1.2. By category

6.3.6. Russia

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.6.1.1. By type

6.3.6.1.2. By category

6.3.7. Italy

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.7.1.1. By type

6.3.7.1.2. By category

6.3.8. Spain

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.8.1.1. By type

6.3.8.1.2. By category

6.3.9. Rest of Europe

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.9.1.1. By type

6.3.9.1.2. By category

6.4. ASIA PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. China

6.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.3.1.1. By type

6.4.3.1.2. By category

6.4.4. Japan

6.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.4.1.1. By type

6.4.4.1.2. By category

6.4.5. India

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.5.1.1. By type

6.4.5.1.2. By category

6.4.6. South Korea

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.6.1.1. By type

6.4.6.1.2. By category

6.4.7. Indonesia

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.7.1.1. By type

6.4.7.1.2. By category

6.4.8. Thailand

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.8.1.1. By type

6.4.8.1.2. By category

6.4.9. Australia

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.9.1.1. By type

6.4.9.1.2. By category

6.4.10. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4.10.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.10.1.1. By type

6.4.10.1.2. By category

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Brazil

6.5.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.3.1.1. By type

6.5.3.1.2. By category

6.5.4. South Africa

6.5.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.4.1.1. By type

6.5.4.1.2. By category

6.5.5. Nigeria

6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.5.1.1. By type

6.5.5.1.2. By category

6.5.6. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.6.1.1. By type

6.5.6.1.2. By category

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3896

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In