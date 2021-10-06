Global Biostimulant Market Driving Force Analysis Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Biostimulant Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Biostimulants are biologically produced fertilizers that are used to stimulate plant development and productivity, in addition to the nourishment of agrarian products. A biostimulant boosts plant development and growth throughout the crop life cycle, i.e., from seed germination to plant maturity. These fertilizers further help in facilitating nutrient translocation, assimilation, and use; and enhance soil fertility mainly by stimulating the development of interdependent soil microorganisms.

Increase in focus to increase crop productivity and quality drives the surging demand for biostimulant products in the market. Another significant factor influencing the market growth is the introduction of sustainable agriculture to protect the environment from adverse effects, especially in Europe and North America. However low awareness about the advantages of biostimulants in agricultural activities among the farmers impedes the market growth.

The global Biostimulant market is valued at 1870 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Biostimulant market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Global Biostimulant Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Biostimulant Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF SE

Biolchim

Isagro

Koppert

Biostadt India Limited

Italpollina

Novozymes A/S

Platform Specialty Product Corporation

Sapec Group

Valagro

Market size by Product

Acid-based

Extract-based

Others

oreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market size by End User

Row Crops and Cereals

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Other Crops

Biostimulant Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Biostimulant status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Biostimulant manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

