Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Size, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast period 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Blood Plasma Derivatives market ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Blood Plasma Derivatives Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Blood plasma is liquid component of blood where the blood cells are suspended. It contains dissolved proteins (albumins, globulins, and fibrinogen), clotting factors, hormones, and electrolytes. Plasma maintains the blood pressure and helps in exchange of important minerals such as sodium and potassium to maintain the pH balance in the body. Plasma derivatives are products that are manufactured from human plasma by plasma fractionation techniques. These derivatives include albumin, factor VIII & IX, anti-inhibitor coagulation complex (AICC), and immunoglobulins, including Rh immune globulin, alpha 1-proteinase inhibitor concentrate, and anti-thrombin III.

The global blood plasma derivatives market was valued at $23,613 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $44,333 million at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2023. The major factor that contributes towards the growth of the blood plasma derivatives market is increase in prevalence of life-threatening diseases such as immunodeficiency disorders and hemophilia. Moreover, other factors boosting the market growth include increase in awareness for blood & plasma donation, rise in geriatric population, and high adoption of blood plasma derivatives products. However, high cost of treatment and risks of side effects associated with the use of plasma derivatives hamper the market growth. Conversely, development of enhanced methods for preservation of plasma derivatives along with advanced procedures for fractionation and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global blood plasma derivatives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is fragmented into albumin, factor VIII, factor IX, immunoglobulin, hyperimmune globulin, and others. The applications covered in the study include hemophilia, hypogammaglobulinemia, immunodeficiency diseases, von Willebrand’s Disease (vWD), and other application. By end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. Region wise, it is analyzed for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market segments

By Type

Albumin

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Immunoglobulin

Hyperimmune Globulin

Others

By Application

Hemophilia

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

von Willebrand’s disease (vWD)

Other Application

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Grifols, S.A.

SK Plasma Co., Ltd.

Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

Biotest AG

Green Cross Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

LFB S.A.

Octapharma AG

CSL Limited

Shire Plc.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. By Type

1.3.2. By Application

1.3.3. By End User

1.3.4. By Region

1.3.5. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Top player positioning

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. High prevalence of life threatening diseases

3.4.1.2. Growth in awareness about blood and plasma donation

3.4.1.3. Rise in geriatric population

3.4.1.4. High adoption of blood plasma derivatives

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of blood plasma derivatives based therapy

3.4.2.2. Risks associated with plasma derivatives

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Development of better methods for plasma derivatives manufacturing

3.4.3.2. Opportunities in emerging economies

3.4.4. Impact analyses

3.5. Government regulations

3.5.1. Plasma derivatives regulations in United States and Europe

CHAPTER 4: BLOOD PLASMA DERIVATIVES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Albumin

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Factor VIII

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Factor IX

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Immunoglobulin

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Hyperimmune globulin

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BLOOD PLASMA DERIVATIVES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast (value)

5.2. Hemophilia

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Hypogammaglobulinemia

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Immunodeficiency diseases

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. von Willebrand’s disease (vWD)

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Other application

5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BLOOD PLASMA DERIVATIVES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Clinics

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Other end users

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: BLOOD PLASMA DERIVATIVES MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. North America blood plasma derivatives market, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.1.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.3. Mexico

7.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.2.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by type

7.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5. North America market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany

7.3.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.1.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.2. France

7.3.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.3. UK

7.3.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.4. Italy

7.3.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.4.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.5. Spain

7.3.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.6. Rest of Europe

7.3.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by type

7.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5. Europe market size and forecast, by end user

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

7.4.2.1. Japan

7.4.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.1.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.2. China

7.4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.3. India

7.4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.4. Australia

7.4.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.4.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.5. South Korea

7.4.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.4.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by type

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end user

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

7.5.2.1. Brazil

7.5.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.1.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.2.2. Saudi Arabia

7.5.2.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.2.3. South Africa

7.5.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.2.4. Rest of LAMEA

7.5.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.5.2.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.2.4.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by type

7.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5. LAMEA market size and forecast, by end user

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Baxter International Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.2. Biotest AG

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. CSL Limited

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.5. Grifols S.A.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Green Cross Holdings Corporation (Green Cross Corp.)

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. LFB SA (LFB Biotechnologies SAS)

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. Octapharma AG

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. Shire Plc.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

