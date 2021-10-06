Global Bubble Tea Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Bubble Tea Market:

Executive Summary

lobal bubble tea market is valued at approximately USD 1945.6 Million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Global bubble tea market is market of tea which is primarily consumed flavored beverage consisting of tea as the basic component and chewy tapioca balls. The Bubble tea was precisely originated in Taiwan in the year of 1980 & later gained attention in other Asia-Pacific Countries as well. Basically, bubble tea is considered as brewed black tea or green tea which is precisely mixed with milk, sugar along with chewy tapioca pearls, and usually served cold with ice. Known by various names such as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply bubble tea, refreshing flavored fruit teas and milk teas, served ice cold or piping hot, with cherry natural tapioca balls that you suck up through a big fat straw. Boba teas or bubble teas are usually of two categories based on their content, which are teas (without milk) and milk teas.

These Type of tea come with various base which includes black, green, or oolong tea & in many flavors which includes both fruit and non-fruit. The Milk teas mainly include condensed milk, powdered milk, or fresh milk. Several boba shops are indulged in offering Asian style smoothies that include a dairy base along with fresh fruit or fruit-flavored powder (but no tea).

Bubble tea contain tapioca which is a good source of carbohydrates for quick energy. However, bubble tea does not have any potential health benefits as such. The bubble tea market is primarily driven due to cost-effective price considering the global scenario. However, the addition of artificial preservatives along with color & presence of excess sugar in bubble tea are acting as restraining factors considering the market growth. The emergence of new flavors of bubble tea & lowering demand for carbonated drinks pave way for opportunities for market expansion. Thus, number of fully dedicated outlets for bubble tea are increasing and gaining popularity.

On the basis of segmentation, bubble tea market is segmented into end user and type. Based on the end-user segment the global bubble tea market is segmented into three major categories which includes, kids (<25 years)

Adults

By Type:

Original

Fruit Flavored

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Bubble Tea Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Bubble Tea Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Bubble Tea Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Bubble Tea Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Bubble Tea Market, by End User

Chapter 6. Global Bubble Tea Market, by Type

Chapter 7. Global Bubble Tea Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.1.6. Research Assumption

