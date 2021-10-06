Global Business Insurance Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of More than 4.5% Between 2018 and 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Business Insurance Market – By Equipment Type (Mining Drills and Breakers, Trucks, LHD Loaders, Concrete Spraying Machine, Concrete Transport Machine, Roof Bolters, Others), By Minning Method (Room and Pillar Mining, Longwall Mining, Block caving, Cut and Fill Mining, Others), By Application (Coal Mining, Metal Mining, Mineral Mining) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Business Insurance Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The Global Business Insurance Market is forecasted to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. The market is expected to thrive at a notable CAGR of 4.5% over the projected period. Growing number of small, medium & large businesses is a major factor that is driving the growth of global business insurance market across all region. In the world where cybercrime rate is rising and people are more afraid of any unfortunate event that can hamper their business, the demand for business insurance is strong than ever. Further, growing number of small businesses such as start-ups is likely to emerge as a major factor behind the rapid growth of global business insurance market in upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of business insurance market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Insurance Type
– General Liability Insurance
– Product Liability Insurance
– Professional Liability Insurance
– Property Insurance
– Workman’s Compensation Insurance
– Commercial Auto Insurance
– Cyber Liability Insure
– Others
By Organization Size
– Small Businesses
– Medium Businesses
– Large Businesses
By Business Type
– Healthcare
– BFSI
– Manufacturing
– Wholesale & Retail
– Mining & Construction
– Public Administration
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market Key players such as:
– Hartford
– Nationwide Insurance
– Zurich Insurance Group
– Chubb Corporation
– CNA
– Progressive Commercial
– Travelers
– Allianz Global
– Arch Insurance Group
– Humana
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
