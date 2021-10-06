Global Compact Construction Equipment Market is projected to reach USD $9,438 million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Compact Construction Equipment Market by Equipment (Backhoe Loader, Excavator, Skid Steer Loader, Telehandler, Track Loader, and Others), End-user Industry (Metal & Mining, Construction, Agriculture, and Others), and Application (Loading, Excavation, Material Handling, Lifting & Hoisting, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Compact Construction Equipment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global compact construction equipment market size was $6,250 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,438 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. Compact construction equipment comprises of equipment and machineries, which are compact in size, can be easily relocated from one place to another, and deliver performance equivalent to that of the heavy machineries.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3906

Increase in construction activities and rise in application in mining and agriculture industry propel the demand for compact construction equipment. In addition, the portable and compact size, light weight, and robust performance leads to the growth of the compact construction equipment market. However, the shortage of skilled workforce and high manufacturing cost of the equipment are major challenges faced by the players operating in the market. Increase in pace of infrastructural improvement and rise in demand for renewable energy offer promising opportunities for players in the compact construction equipment industry. Moreover, lack of standardization of machinery also provides lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The global compact construction equipment market is segmented into equipment, end-user industry, application, and region. Based on equipment, the market is categorized into backhoe loader, excavator, skid steer loader, telehandler, track loader, and others. Backhoe loader is expected to dominate the global compact construction equipment market throughout the analysis period owing to its wide scope of application. The end-user industry segment includes metal & mining, construction, agriculture, and others. In 2016, the construction industry accounted for maximum market share due to increase in number of infrastructural improvements. By application, the market is divided into loading, excavation, material handling, lifting & hoisting, and others. In 2016, the loading in application segment accounted for maximum market share due to increase in number of construction activities.

The global compact construction equipment is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and is projected to grow at the fastest rate followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are Caterpillar, Inc., JCB, Inc., John Deere, King Machinery, Komatsu, Mustang, Sany, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Volvo, and XCMG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Equipment

Backhoe Loader

Excavators

Skid Steer Loader

Telehandler

Track Loader

Others

By End-user Industry

Metal & Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Others

By Application

Loading

Excavation

Material Handling

Lifting & Hoisting

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Caterpillar, Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

JCB, Inc.

John Deere

King Machinery

Komatsu

Mustang

Sany

Volvo

XCMG.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/compact-construction-equipment-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. High threat of substitution

3.3.4. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Moderate competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Versatile benefits associated with compact construction equipment

3.5.1.2. Increased focus towards robust and compact equipment

3.5.1.3. Increase in infrastructure & development projects globally

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of skilled technicians and operators

3.5.2.2. Volatile fuel prices and stringent regulation for engine emissions

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Standardization of compact construction equipment

CHAPTER 4 COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. BACKHOE LOADERS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. EXCAVATORS

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. SKID STEER LOADERS

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

4.5. TELEHANDLERS

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.4. Market analysis by country

4.6. TRACK LOADERS

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.4. Market analysis by country

4.7. OTHERS

4.7.1. Key market trends

4.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5 COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. METALS & MINING

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. CONSTRUCTION

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. AGRICULTURE

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6 COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. LOADING

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. EXCAVATION

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. MATERIALS HANDLING

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. LIFTING & HOISTING

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.6. OTHERS

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7 COMPACT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by equipment

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.6. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.6.1. U.S.

7.2.6.1.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by equipment

7.2.6.1.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.2.6.1.3. U.S. market size and forecast, by application

7.2.6.2. Canada

7.2.6.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by equipment

7.2.6.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.2.6.2.3. Canada market size and forecast, by application

7.2.6.3. Mexico

7.2.6.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by equipment

7.2.6.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.2.6.3.3. Mexico market size and forecast, by application

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by equipment

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.6. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.6.1. Germany

7.3.6.1.1. Germany market size and forecast, by equipment

7.3.6.1.2. Germany market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.3.6.1.3. Germany market size and forecast, by application

7.3.6.2. France

7.3.6.2.1. France market size and forecast, by equipment

7.3.6.2.2. France market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.3.6.2.3. France market size and forecast, by application

7.3.6.3. UK

7.3.6.3.1. UK market size and forecast, by equipment

7.3.6.3.2. UK market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.3.6.3.3. UK market size and forecast, by application

7.3.6.4. Russia

7.3.6.4.1. Russia market size and forecast, by equipment

7.3.6.4.2. Russia market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.3.6.4.3. Russia market size and forecast, by application

7.3.6.5. Rest of Europe

7.3.6.5.1. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by equipment

7.3.6.5.2. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.3.6.5.3. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by application

7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by equipment

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.4.5. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.6. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.6.1. India

7.4.6.1.1. India market size and forecast, by equipment

7.4.6.1.2. India market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.4.6.1.3. India market size and forecast, by application

7.4.6.2. China

7.4.6.2.1. China market size and forecast, by equipment

7.4.6.2.2. China market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.4.6.2.3. China market size and forecast, by application

7.4.6.3. Japan

7.4.6.3.1. Japan market size and forecast, by equipment

7.4.6.3.2. Japan market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.4.6.3.3. Japan market size and forecast, by application

7.4.6.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.6.4.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by equipment

7.4.6.4.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.4.6.4.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by equipment

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.5.5. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.6. Market size and forecast, by country

7.5.6.1. Latin America

7.5.6.1.1. Latin America market size and forecast, by equipment

7.5.6.1.2. Latin America market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.5.6.1.3. Latin America market size and forecast, by application

7.5.6.2. Middle East

7.5.6.2.1. Middle East market size and forecast, by equipment

7.5.6.2.2. Middle East market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.5.6.2.3. Middle East market size and forecast, by application

7.5.6.3. Africa

7.5.6.3.1. Africa market size and forecast, by equipment

7.5.6.3.2. Africa market size and forecast, by end-user industry

7.5.6.3.3. Africa market size and forecast, by application

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3906

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In