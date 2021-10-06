Global Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market is estimated to reach $15,067 thousand by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market by Product (Contact Wound Measuring Devices and Non-contact Wound Measuring Devices), Wound Type (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), and End User (Hospitals and Community Centers) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Digital wound measurement devices are aids, such as network-compatible smart devices, used in the measurement, imaging, and documentation of wounds. The global digital wound measurement devices market was valued at $11,131 thousand in 2016, and is estimated to reach $15,067 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The major factors that drive the global digital wound measurement devices market include increase in geriatric population and rapid rise in incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes. Moreover, benefits offered by these devices, such as accurate measurement of wound dimensions to track healing progression, further increases their demand. However, limitations associated with these devices, for instance, these devices fail to provide information about wounds such as moistness or exudation, restrain the market growth. In addition, significant unmet wound care in emerging nations provides lucrative opportunities for the market progression.

The global digital wound measurement devices market is segmented on the basis of product, wound type, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into contact and non-contact wound measuring techniques. By wound type, the market is bifurcated into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Chronic wounds are further sun-segmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. Acute wounds are segmented into burns & trauma and surgical wounds. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals and community centers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Contact Wound Measuring Devices

Non-contact Wound Measuring Devices

By Wound Type

Chronic Wounds

Pressure Ulcers (PU)

Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU)

Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU)

Arterial Ulcers

Acute Wounds

Burns & Trauma

Surgical Wounds

By End User

Hospitals

Community Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Tissue Analytics

ARANZ Medical Limited

eKare, Inc.

WoundMatrix, Inc.

WoundZoom Inc.

Kent Imaging Inc.

WoundRight Technologies, LLC

WoundVision, LL

Hitachi Healthcare Americas

Smith & Nephew plc

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Market share analysis, 2016

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rapidly aging population and favorable demographics worldwide

3.4.1.2. Rise in incidence of diabetes, obesity, and chronic conditions

3.4.1.3. Benefits of digital wound measurement devices

3.4.1.4. Increase in awareness to reduce healthcare costs

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Limitations of digital wound measurement devices

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Significant unmet need in wound care

3.4.3.2. Lucrative opportunities in emerging countries

3.4.4. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: DIGITAL WOUND MEASUREMENT DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Contact digital wound measuring devices

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Non-Contact digital wound measuring devices

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: DIGITAL WOUND MEASUREMENT DEVICES MARKET, BY WOUND TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Chronic wound

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2.1.1. Pressure ulcers market size and forecast

5.2.1.2. Diabetic foot ulcers market size and forecast

5.2.1.3. Venous leg ulcers market size and forecast

5.2.1.4. Arterial ulcers market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Acute wounds

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.1.1. Burns & trauma market size and forecast

5.3.1.2. Surgical wounds market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: DIGITAL WOUND MEASUREMENT DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Community centers

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: DIGITAL WOUND MEASUREMENT DEVICES, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S. digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.2.2.1.1. U.S. digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.1.2. U.S. digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.2.2.1.3. U.S. digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.2. Canada digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.2.2.2.1. Canada digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.2.2. Canada digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.2.2.2.3. Canada digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.2.3. Mexico digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.2.2.3.1. Mexico digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.2.2.3.2. Mexico digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.2.2.3.3. Mexico digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by product

7.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by wound type

7.2.5. North America market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.1.1. Germany digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.1.2. Germany digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.3.2.1.3. Germany digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.2. France digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.2.1. France digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.2.2. France digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.3.2.2.3. France digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.3. UK digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.3.1. UK digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.3.2. UK digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.3.2.3.3. UK digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.4. Italy digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.4.1. Italy digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.4.2. Italy digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.3.2.4.3. Italy digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.5. Spain digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.5.1. Spain digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.5.2. Spain digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.3.2.5.3. Spain digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.2.6. Rest of Europe digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.3.2.6.1. Rest of Europe digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.3.2.6.2. Rest of Europe digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.3.2.6.3. Rest of Europe digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by product

7.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by wound type

7.3.5. Europe market size and forecast, by end user

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

7.4.2.1. Japan digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.4.2.1.1. Japan digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.4.2.1.2. Japan digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.4.2.1.3. Japan digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.2. China digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.4.2.2.1. China digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.4.2.2.2. China digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.4.2.2.3. China digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.3. India digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.4.2.3.1. India digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.4.2.3.2. India digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.4.2.3.3. India digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.4. Australia digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.4.2.4.1. Australia digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.4.2.4.2. Australia digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.4.2.4.3. Australia digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.4.2.5.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.4.2.5.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.4.2.5.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by product

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by wound type

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end user

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

7.5.2.1. Brazil digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.5.2.1.1. Brazil digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.5.2.1.2. Brazil digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.5.2.1.3. Brazil digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.2.2. South Africa digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.5.2.2.1. South Africa digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.5.2.2.2. South Africa digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.5.2.2.3. South Africa digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.2.3. Saudi Arabia digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.5.2.3.1. Saudi Arabia digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.5.2.3.2. Saudi Arabia digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.5.2.3.3. Saudi Arabia digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.2.4. Rest of LAMEA digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast

7.5.2.4.1. Rest of LAMEA digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by product

7.5.2.4.2. Rest of LAMEA digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by wound type

7.5.2.4.3. Rest of LAMEA digital wound measurement devices market size and forecast, by end user

7.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by product

7.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by wound type

7.5.5. LAMEA market size and forecast, by end user

Contin[email protected]…..

