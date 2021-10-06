Global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Gelidium is a genus of thalloid red algae comprising 124 species. Its members are known by a number of common names. Specimens can reach around 2â€“40 cm (0.79â€“16 in) in size. Branching is irregular, or occurs in rows on either side of the main stem. Gelidium produces tetraspores. Many of the algae in this genus are used to make agar. Chaetangium is a synonym.
The key players are Lonza, Hispanagar, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Laboratorios CONDA, Amresco, Biotools, Biskanten.
USA is the dominate producer of Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose in Global, the production was 90978 Kg in 2016, accounting for about 66.37% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 24.00%.
Gelidium Agarose accounted for the largest market with about 75.84% of the species of the agarose, and 95.25% of Gelidium Agarose comes from wild harvest. While 67.19% of Gracilaria Agarose comes from wild harvest. With over 76.40% share in the Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market, Agarose Gel Electrophoresis was the largest application market in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.36%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2022.
The average price of Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose was gently lower year by year from 820 USD/Kg in 2012 to 708 USD/Kg in 2017. The gross margin is relatively high, about 37.89% in 2017, and was also decrease in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
The global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose market is valued at 66 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 62 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.7% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Lonza
Hispanagar
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Laboratorios CONDA
Amresco
Biotools
Biskanten
…
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Standard Melting Agarose
Low Melting Point Agarose
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Agarose Gel Electrophoresis
Protein Purification
Food and Drink
Cosmetic
Microbiology
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Gracilaria Agarose and Gelidium Agarose manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
