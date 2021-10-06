Global IBM Watson Services Market is Anticipated to Flourish at a CAGR of 33.8% by 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “IBM Watson Services Market – By Services (AI Assistant, Data, Knowledge, Vision, Speech, Language, Empathy) By End Use Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Telecommunication, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The IBM Watson Services Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global IBM Watson services market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 14.8 Billion by the end of 2023, driven by ongoing demand for cognitive computing in various industries. In addition, effective and process downtime features of IBM Watson is expected to fuel the market adoption in the upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of IBM Watson services market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Services
– AI Assistant
– Data
– Knowledge
– Vision
– Speech
– Language
– Empathy
By End Use Industry
– BFSI
– Healthcare
– Manufacturing
– Pharmaceutical
– Telecommunication
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major and niche market players such as
– IBM Corp.
– Accenture PLC
– TCS Ltd
– KPMG International
– Deloitte
– Capgemini SE
– Tech Mahindra
– Wipro
– DXC Technology
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global IBM Watson Services Market
3. Global IBM Watson Services Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global IBM Watson Services Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global IBM Watson Services Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global IBM Watson Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By Services
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
9.4. AI Assistant Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Data Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Knowledge Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.8. Speech Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.9. Language Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.10. Empathy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global IBM Watson Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use Industry
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry
10.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry
10.4. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Pharmaceutical Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Geographical Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3. By Services
11.3.1. Introduction
11.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
11.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
11.3.4. AI Assistant Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.5. Data Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.6. Knowledge Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.7. Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.8. Speech Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.9. Language Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.10. Empathy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4. By End Use Industry
11.4.1. Introduction
11.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry
11.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry
11.4.4. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.7. Pharmaceutical Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.8. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. By Country
12.1.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.1.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.1.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.1.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. By Services
12.3.1. Introduction
12.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
12.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
12.3.4. AI Assistant Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.5. Data Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.6. Knowledge Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.7. Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.8. Speech Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.9. Language Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.10. Empathy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4. By End Use Industry
12.4.1. Introduction
12.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry
12.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry
12.4.4. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.7. Pharmaceutical Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.8. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. By Country
12.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7. By Services
12.7.1. Introduction
12.7.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
12.7.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
12.7.4. AI Assistant Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7.5. Data Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7.6. Knowledge Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7.7. Vision Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7.8. Speech Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7.9. Language Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7.10. Empathy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8. By End Use Industry
12.8.1. Introduction
12.8.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use Industry
12.8.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use Industry
12.8.4. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8.5. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8.6. Manufacturing Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8.7. Pharmaceutical Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8.8. Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9. By Country
12.9.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.9.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.9.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue….
