Global Interactive Voice Response System Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast 2025

Interactive Voice Response System Market:

Executive Summary

Interactive voice response (IVR) is a technology that allows a computer to interact with humans through the use of voice and DTMF tones input via a keypad. In telecommunications, IVR allows customers to interact with a company’s host system via a telephone keypad or by speech recognition, after which services can be inquired about through the IVR dialogue.

IVR systems are used to service high call volumes at lower cost. The use of IVR allows callers’ queries to be resolved without a live agent. If callers do not find the information they need, the calls may be transferred to a live agent. The approach allows live agents to have more time to deal with complex interactions. When an IVR system answers multiple phone numbers, the use of DNIS ensures that the correct application and language is executed. A single large IVR system can handle calls for thousands of applications, each with its own phone numbers and script. IVR systems can be used for mobile purchases, banking payments and services, retail orders, utilities, travel information and weather conditions.

This report focuses on the global Interactive Voice Response System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Interactive Voice Response System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

inContact

Nuance Communications

Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories

8×8

AT&T

Avaya

Aspect Software Parent

24/7 Customer

Verizon Communications

Five9

Cisco Systems

Convergys Corporation

West Corporation

IVR Lab

NewVoiceMedia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Speech Based

Touch-tone Based

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Travel and Hospitality

Pharma and Healthcare

Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Transportation and Logistics

ITES

Media, Retail, and E-commerce

Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Interactive Voice Response System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Interactive Voice Response System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Interactive Voice Response System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous…

