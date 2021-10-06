GLOBAL IOT IN ENERGY GRID MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019 SIZE, TRENDS, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, LEADING PLAYERS & FUTURE FORECAST BY 2025
IoT in Energy Grid Management Market:
Executive Summary
The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.
Significant numbers of energy-consuming devices (e.g. switches, power outlets, bulbs, televisions, etc.) already integrate internet connectivity, which can allow them to communicate with utilities to balance power generation and energy usage and optimize energy consumption as a whole. These devices allow for remote control by users, or central management via a cloud-based interface, and enable functions like scheduling (e.g., remotely powering on or off heating systems, controlling ovens, changing lighting conditions etc.). The Smart grid is a utility-side IoT application; systems gather and act on energy and power-related information to improve the efficiency of the production and distribution of electricity. Using advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) internet-connected devices, electric utilities not only collect data from end-users, but also manage distribution automation devices like transformers.
This report focuses on the global IoT in Energy Grid Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Energy Grid Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Cisco
Intel
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Actility
Bosch Software Innovations
Huawei
Sierra Wireless
Texas Instruments
ThingWorx
Market analysis by product type
Hardware
Software
Service
Market analysis by market
Generation
Transmission
Substation automation
Distribution
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT in Energy Grid Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT in Energy Grid Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT in Energy Grid Management are as follows:
History Year: 2018-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
