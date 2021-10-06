Global Liquid Fertilizer Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of More than 2.1% Between 2018 and 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Liquid Fertilizer Market – By Micronutrient Type (Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potassium, Other Micronutrients), By Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Horticulture, Irrigated Crops), By Application (Starter solutions, Foliar application, Fertigation, Injection into soil, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Liquid Fertilizer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global liquid fertilizer market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Growing utilization of liquid fertilizer in fruits and vegetable production is driving the growth of liquid fertilizer market. Apart from this, demand for food is expected to witness exponential increase on the account of increasing population. This factor is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the liquid fertilizer market during the forecast period.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of liquid fertilizer market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Micronutrient Type
– Nitrogen
– Phosphate
– Potassium
– Other Micronutrients
By Crop Type
– Cereals & Grains
– – Wheat
– – Rice
– – Maize
– – Barley
– – Others
– Horticulture
– – Food
– – Vegetable
– – Others
– Irrigated Crops
– – Cotton
– – Sugarcane
– – Rice
– – Others
By Application
– Starter solutions
– Foliar application
– Fertigation
– Injection into soil
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Yara International ASA
– CSBP Limited
– Agrium Inc.
– Israel Chemical Ltd.
– Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
– K+S Group
– Kugler Company
– Compo Expert GmbH
– Agroliquid
– Plant Food Company, Inc.
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).
