Global Lubricant Additives Market 2019 By Demand, Types, Trend, Key-Players, Growth, Revenue, Business-Opportunities, Application, Challenges & Forecast 2025

Lubricant Additives are multifunctional chemical components that provide one or more functions in the fluid when used at a specific treat rate generally from < 1 to 35 percent. Several factors impact the lubricant additives market, one of them is growing in automotive Industry.

This graph displays worldwide automobile production from the year 2010 to 2016. In 2016, approx.72 million cars were produced globally that shows an increase compared with the previous year 2015.

The graph represents the number of cars sold worldwide from 1990 through 2017. It shows forecast for the year 2017. Some 78.6 million automobiles are expected to be sold by the end 2017.

Growing Automotive Industry:

Automotive applications tend to be highly technical and present a larger market for both finished lubricants and lubricant additives. Increase in sales of automotive industry particularly cars with high performance and long service intervals is a major growth driver in Lubricant Additives Market.

Key Players

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Afton Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Chemtura Corporation, Chevron Oronite Company Llc, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries Ag, Infineum International Ltd., Shamrock Shipping & Trading Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation and Tianhe Chemicals Group.

In Asia-Pacific, approx. there is a growing demand for lubricant additives due to emerging economies in this region. While Europe and North America have stringent environmental regulations that drive the market for alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and bio-lubricants. This is expected to decrease the demand for lubricants, because their life increases with these fuels, resulting in delayed oil change intervals. The market for lubricant additives is directly impacted by automotive industry and grown with the growth in sales of the automotive industry.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Lubricant Additives Market is segmented based on Function such Detergents, Anti-oxidants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Friction Modifiers, Dispersants, Viscosity Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Anti-wear & Extreme Pressure Additives and Others. Further, based on Lubricant Type, the market is segmented into Hydraulic Oil, Engine Oil, Industrial Gear Oils, Metalworking Oils, Greases, Transmission Fluid, Concrete Release Agents, Chainsaw Oils, Compressor Oils and Others. The market is categorized based on End-user Industry such as Construction, Locomotive, Automotive, Metallurgy & Metal Working, Aerospace & Marine, Refrigeration, and Others. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

