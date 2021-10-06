GLOBAL MOBILE DEVICE MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019 SIZE, TRENDS, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, LEADING PLAYERS & FUTURE FORECAST BY 2025
Executive Summary
Global mobile device management market is valued at approximately USD 2170 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.7 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. mobile device management enables an organization to control and manage data, security and network. Moreover, it provides mobile content management, mobile application management, and identity management. Mobile device management is centralized management of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablet, sub-notebooks with the help of software and hardware. The key factors which gives growth to the market are increasing usage of smartphones and tablets rising productivity of both enterprises and employees, increasing security concerns to protect the data and requirement for MDM solutions to manage and coordinate various platforms with a one console. Moreover, increasing cloud-based deployment by SMEs are creating significant opportunities in the market. However, unacceptability among employees for deploying MDM solutions on personal devices with mobile device managements is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the market is segmented into component, deployment, verticals and organization size. On the basis of component, Mobile Device Management (MDM) market is segmented into MDM Software & MDM Services. Currently, the market is dominated by MDM software segment that was valued about $1276 million in 2017 and estimated to reach about $10760 million by 2025. Technological advancements in MDM software, improved security is boosting the adoption of Mobile Device Management (MDM) in the market.
The regional analysis of global mobile device management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Global mobile device management market is dominated by North America region. North America MDM market was valued about $746 million in 2017 that is estimated to be valued about $4872 million by 2025. Further, organizations in North America are readily adopting the BYOD concept owing to increasing productivity of employees and a better work life balance. Furthermore, integration with technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, is improving the security front of BYOD and hence boosting the adoption in the region. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.4% over the forecast period. Significant development in supportive IT infrastructure such as increasing internet and mobile penetration and availability of low-cost telecom services is fueling the growth in the APAC.
Major market player included in this report are:
IBM
Blackberry
Microsoft
Mobileiron
VMware
Citrix systems
SAP
Sophos
Soti
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
MDM Software
MDM Services
By Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
By Verticals:
Education
Management & Consulting
BFSI
Healthcare,
Retail
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Public Sector
Others
By Organization size:
SMEs
Large enterprises
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Mobile Device Management Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
