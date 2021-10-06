Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Will Reach USD 38,457.2 Million by the end of 2024 and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Between 2019 -2024
A fresh report titled “Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market – By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Labs, Contract Manufacturing Organizations and Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented Fast Market Research. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
Global pharmaceutical intermediates market is anticipated to reach USD 38,457.2 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 27,356.1 Million in 2018. The global pharmaceutical intermediates market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers – Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market
Rising Production of APIs
Increasing production of active pharmaceutical ingredients is accelerating the demand for pharmaceutical intermediates. Further, increasing trend towards new high tech therapeutics coupled with the development of innovative delivery systems and innovation in personalized medicine is believed to further emphasize the growing demand for the active pharmaceutical market. This bodes well for global pharmaceutical intermediates market.
Due to a rise in the demand for quality APIs, there is growing investment in research & development for API production which will result in increased demand for pharmaceutical intermediates.
Increasing Prevalence of Diseases
Rising prevalence of various infectious and chronic diseases is resulting in increased demand for pharmaceuticals which, in turn, is spearheading current and future growth of pharmaceutical intermediates market. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), there were around 16.8 million physician visits for infectious and parasitic diseases in the United States. Further, supportive government healthcare initiatives are believed to garner the growth of the market in the years ahead.
Market Trends
Product Portfolio Expansion
Pharmaceutical intermediates companies are expanding their businesses in terms of product offering and regional markets. This expansion trend is benefiting manufacturers by allowing them to deliver more advanced one-stop solutions to their customers. For instance, AGC Inc. has recently expanded its facilities at its Chiba Plant that resulted in an approximately tenfold increase in the company’s GMP1-compliant synthetic pharmaceutical intermediate and active ingredient2 production capacity.
Segmentation Analysis
The pharmaceutical intermediates market is segmented by end-user into pharmaceutical companies, research labs, contract manufacturing organizations, and others. In this segment, pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for a market share of 76.4% in 2018. In terms of value, the pharmaceutical companies segment was held at USD 20,906.7 Million in 2018. Further, this segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Further, global pharmaceutical intermediates in the pharmaceutical companies market are likely to achieve the absolute $ opportunity of USD 7,287.3 Million between 2019-2024.
Geographical Analysis
In terms of region, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the pharmaceutical intermediates market, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest percentage of market share in 2018. North America pharmaceutical intermediates market reached USD 7,704.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to propel at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. It represented a market share of 28.2% in the overall pharmaceutical intermediates market in 2018.
Competitive Analysis
The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global pharmaceutical intermediates market, such as Aceto, Eastar, BASF SE, Midas Pharma, A.R. Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Lianhetech, Arkema, Hangzhou FST Pharmaceutical, Chemcon Specialty Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Vertellus Holdings LLC, among others. The pharmaceutical intermediates market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as acquisition, mergers, and expansion across the globe.
Segmentation
By End User:
– Pharmaceutical Companies
– Research Labs
– Contract Manufacturing Organizations
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
