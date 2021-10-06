Global Polymer Emulsions Market Analysis 2019, Highlights Scope, Segmentation, Future Trends, Revenue, Growth, Demand, Key Players Overview & Industry Forecast to 2024

The polymer emulsion market is driven by factors such as the rise in the number of end-user applications of polymer emulsion such as paints and coatings, adhesives, paper, and textile. Regulatory norms of the government for the protection of the environment and a low capital requirement for setting up manufacturing units are also boosting the market. However, increasing the cost of raw material is acting as a restraint in the growth of global polymer emulsion market.

Demand for Polymer Emulsions is highest in the Asia Pacific. The demand for emulsion polymer in Asia-Pacific is driven by countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Due to significant growth of end-user industries such as consumer durables, buildings & construction and transportation and low cost of setting up manufacturing units and easy availability of feedstocks aids to the growth of the polymer emulsion in Asia-Pacific region. Low wages of skilled labor in the region makes it easier for the manufacturer to have a control on their operating cost. Lower costs of electricity and water are the other reasons for the high growth rate in Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

The report profiles the following companies, which includes 3M, Apotex industries Ltd, Arkema Sa, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, DIC Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Nuplex Industries Ltd., Scott Bader Company Ltd. and The Dow Chemical Company.

The global polymer Emulsions market is segmented by type into Polyurethane Dispersions, Styrene Butadiene Latex, Acrylics, Vinyl Acetate Polymer, and Others (Hybrid epoxy, Silicon)). Based on applications, the market is segmented into Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, and Others. Further based on end-user industry, polymer emulsions market is segmented into Automotive, Building & Construction, Chemicals, Textile & Coatings and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Global Polymer Emulsion market is growing due to the increasing end-user applications, giving a 2% increase in the developed regions of America and Europe and a projected 5% increase year-on-year in the developing nationals. Paints & coatings are the largest segments followed by adhesives & sealants and paper & paperboard. Low VOC and VAC make polymer emulsion paints & coatings environmental friendly. Polymer emulsion paints & coatings are not flammable, which reduces its handling charges and fire insurance costs.

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

