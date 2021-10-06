Global Slimming Tea Market Revenue (million USD) Growth Ratio Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Slimming Tea Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Slimming tea is used to manage or lose body weight owing to the presence of high contents of antioxidants in it. Slimming teas are available in several types such as green tea, herbal tea, and other teas such as oolong tea, white tea, organic tea, and flavored tea.

In terms of products, the green tea segment accounted for the maximum share of the weight loss tea market during 2017. The segment will continue to contribute to the maximum growth of this market during the forecast period as well due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of this tea.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the slimming tea market throughout the forecast period. The increasing production of fat loss tea in countries such as China, India, Srilanka, and Indonesia will drive the weight loss tea market growth in the region.

The global Slimming Tea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Slimming Tea market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Celestial Seasonings

ITO EN

Nestle

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

Market size by Product

Green Tea

Herbal Tea

Market size by End User

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Slimming Tea Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

