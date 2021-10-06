Global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubbers (S-SBR) Market Research Report 2017
In this report, the Global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubbers (S-SBR) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubbers (S-SBR) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubbers (S-SBR) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubbers (S-SBR) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Lanxess
Synthos Group
Bridgestone
JSR
Michelin
Asahi Kasei
LG Chem
SIBUR Int
Sinopec
Robinson Rubber
Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company
Dynasol Elastomers
Shell
Trinseo
Port Jerome (Bayer)
Petrofina
Repsol
Styron-Trinseo (Dow Chemical)
Taiwan Synthetic Rubber
Sumitomo Chemical
Tianjin Lugang Petroleum and Rubber
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Oil-filled
Non-oil Filled
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubbers (S-SBR) for each application, including
Tires
Footwear
Polymer Modification
Adhesives & Sealants
Others
