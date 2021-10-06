Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical Market Size, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast period 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical Market by Type (Bleaching & RCF Chemical, Process Chemical, Functional Chemical, Coating Chemical, and Pigment & Filler) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemical Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Specialty pulp and paper chemicals are used as raw materials by paper industry to produce specialty paper. It helps modify and enhance the functional properties such as color, brightness, resistance to water, and strength, of the paper. It also reduces the consumption of water and energy. Also, specialty chemicals used in the process of specialty paper production reduces the production of paper waste, thus the raw material required for the production of specialty paper is less as compared to normal paper. Specialty paper is used in various applications, which include writing, packaging, labeling, printing, and others. Commonly used specialty chemicals include chlorine, chlorine dioxide, hydrogen peroxide, hypochlorous acid, sodium dithionite, sodium peroxide, sodium hypo-chlorite, sodium hydroxide, sodium hydrosulfite, and others. These chemicals are widely used as bleaching, chelating, and sizing agents at different stages of paper manufacturing such as wood handling, pulp bleaching, de-inking, screening, and printing. Moreover, several types of specialty chemicals such as coatings, pigments, and dyes are also used to give a final color and texture to specialty paper for packaging and printing applications. Increase in use of graphic papers, diazo papers, gift wraps, posters, tissue paper, and other specialty papers provide potential opportunities for market expansion to players in the paper industry in the upcoming years.

Specialty paper is required for primary, secondary, and tertiary packing of goods. Also, it has great demand in hospitals, retail, and others. Thus, the growth in demand for specialty paper from various industries drives the specialty pulp and paper chemical market. The increase in use of dry-strength additives, wet-strength resins, fluorescent whitening, and sizing agents to improve the quality and strength of paper also augments the demand for functional chemicals, which in turn, boosts the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market. In addition, recycling in the paper industry also increases the demand for different specialty chemicals, thereby driving the pulp and paper chemicals market. However, volatility in the price of raw material and stringent regulations associated with the use of chemicals used in the production of specialty papers, are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Nonetheless, several benefits associated with the use of specialty chemicals such as improvement in productivity and reduced consumption of water, raw materials, and energy result in the decrease of the overall cost of operation, thus providing potential opportunities for the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market. Use of next generation enzymes to increase the efficiency of production of specialty papers is projected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The report segments the global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market into type and region. Based on type, the market is classified into bleaching & RCF chemical, process chemical, functional chemical, coating chemical, and pigment & filler. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the specialty pulp and paper chemical market are AkzoNobel N.V., Ashland Inc., Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Kemira Oyj, SNF Floerger, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nalco Holding Company, and Shell Chemicals.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped based on the revenue contribution to the global market.

– Market player positioning of the industry is provided to offer a clear understanding of their competitive strengths.

– Porters Five Forces analysis is used to illustrate the potential of suppliers and buyers in the industry.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemical market is provided.

– The report focuses on the regional as well as the global market, the key players, and the market segments. It also provides a detailed study on the divisions and application areas.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Bleaching & RCF Chemical

– Process Chemical

– Functional Chemical

– Coating Chemical

– Pigment & Filler

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Other prominent players in specialty pulp and paper chemical market are as follows.

– Clariant International AG

– ERCO Worldwide

– Imerys

– Bayer AG

– Cytec Industries Inc.

– Enzymatic Deinking Technologies LLC

– ExxonMobil Corp.

– FMC Corp.

– Solenis International LP

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top winning strategies, by year, 2015-2017

3.2.4. Top winning strategies, by development, 2015-2017 (%)

3.2.5. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015-2017

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growing demand for specialty paper

3.4.1.2. Increasing use of functional chemicals

3.4.1.3. Recycling in paper industry

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Stringent regulations on specialty chemicals

3.4.2.2. Volatility in the price of raw materials

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Use of specialty pulp and paper chemicals for energy conservation.

3.4.3.2. Use of next generation enzymes for paper manufacturing

3.5. Top player positioning

CHAPTER 4: SPECIALTY PULP AND PAPER CHEMICALS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Bleaching & RCF Chemicals

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Process Chemicals

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Functional Chemicals

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Coating Chemicals

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Pigments & Fillers

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SPECIALTY PULP AND PAPER CHEMICALS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.4. U.S.

5.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2.5. Canada

5.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2.6. Mexico

5.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3.4. U.K.

5.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.5. Germany

5.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.6. France

5.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.7. Italy

5.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.8. Spain

5.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.9. Russia

5.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.3.10. Rest of Europe

5.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4.4. China

5.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.4.5. India

5.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.4.6. Japan

5.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.4.7. Rest of Asia

5.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5.4. Brazil

5.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.5.5. Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.5.6. South Africa

5.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.5.7. Turkey

5.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.5.8. Rest of LAMEA

5.5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3928

