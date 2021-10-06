Global Sports Drinks Industry Profile Analysis Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Sports Drinks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Sports drinks are beverages whose stated purpose is to help athletes replace water, electrolytes, and energy before and after training or competition, though their efficiency for that purpose has been questioned, particularly after exercise.

Athletes actively training or fitness enthusiasts lose electrolytes by sweating and expending energy. A stated purpose of sports drinks, which provide many calories of energy from sugars is to improve performance and endurance.

The Global Sports Drink Market is driven by factors including the keen interest of the millennial generation in sports, inclination towards fitness, increasing disposable incomes and willingness to pay for health products. The increasing number of fitness centers and health clubs also contribute to the growth of the market. However, the growing inclination of the market towards organic and natural products due to lesser side effects acts as a constraint on the growth of the market.

North America led the global Sports Drink market in terms of market share. The market for these Sports Drink in Asia-Pacific area is amplifying because of more consumption. The Asia-Pacific and other rising nations are foreseen to develop at a quick pace in the Sports Drink market in the following years when compared with the seasoned markets of developed regions.

The global Sports Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Global Sports Drinks in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Red Bull GmbH (CN)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (JP)

PepsiCo (US)

Monster Energy (US)

Rockstar (US)

Lucozade (JP)

Coco Cola (US)

Amway (US)

Arizona Beverages (US)

Living Essentials LLC (US)

Xyience Energy (US)

Abbott Nutrition Inc (US)

Market size by Product

Isotonic Sport Drink

Hypertonic Sport Drink

Hypotonic Sport Drink

oreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Market size by End User

Personal

Athlete

Other

Sports Drinks Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Sports Drinks status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Sports Drinks manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

