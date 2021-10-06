Global Sterile Injectables Market – Analysis By Molecule Type, Drug Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, Forecast to 2023

Sterile Injectables Market:

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Sterile Injectables Market by Molecule Type (Biologic, Small Molecule), Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibody, Insulin, Vaccine, Fusion Protein, Immunoglobulin), Indication (Disorders – Oncological, Cardiovascular, Neurological, Infectious, Metabolic, Musculoskeletal), Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-commerce). The report assess the global market, the regional markets (APAC , North America, Europe, ROW) and country analysis (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia).

According to Analytics research report “Global Sterile Injectables Market – Analysis By Molecule Type, Drug Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – Molecule Type (Biologic, Small Molecule), Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibody, Insulin, Vaccine, Fusion Protein, Immunoglobulin), Indication (Disorders – Oncological, Cardiovascular, Neurological, Infectious, Metabolic, Musculoskeletal), Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-commerce)” the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.39 % during 2018 – 2023.

Growth of the global sterile injectables market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rapidly increasing ageing population that are highly susceptible to chronic diseases. Moreover, rise in the global healthcare expenditure, changing lifestyle and rising demand for the better quality of life are some of the macro economic factors which impelled the growth of the market.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global sterile injectables. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry dynamics for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Sterile Injectables Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Molecule Type – Biologic, Small Molecule

• Drug Type – Monoclonal Antibody, Insulin, Vaccine, Fusion Protein, Immunoglobulin

• Indication (Oncological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders)

• Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-commerce)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Sterile Injectables Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Molecule Type – Biologic, Small Molecule

• Drug Type – Monoclonal Antibody, Insulin, Vaccine, Fusion Protein, Immunoglobulin

• Indication (Oncological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders)

• Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-commerce)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Sterile Injectables Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Molecule Type – Biologic, Small Molecule

• Drug Type – Monoclonal Antibody, Insulin, Vaccine, Fusion Protein, Immunoglobulin

• Indication (Oncological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders)

• Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-commerce)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Sanofi, Pfizer, Baxer International, Glaxo smith kline, Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., Astra Zeneca

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4 Sterile Injectables Outlook

5 Global Sterile Injectables: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Sterile Injectables Market – Segment Analysis

7. Global Sterile Injectables Market: Regional Analysis

8. Global Sterile Injectables Market Dynamics

9. Global Sterile Injectables Market Trends

10. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

11. Porter Five Force Analysis

12. SWOT Analysis

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Sanofi

13.2 Pfizer

13.3 Baxer International

13.4 Glaxosmithkline

13.5 Novartis

13.6 Gilead Sciences

13.7 Merck & Co.

13.8 Astra Zeneca

Continuous…

