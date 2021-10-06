Global Zinc Carbon Battery Market Size, Share, Demand, Scope, Growth Drivers, Future and Forecast Between 2019 -2024

Fast Market Research has presented a detailed report on “Zinc Carbon Battery Market – By Size (9V, AA, AAA, Others), By Application (Remote Control, Consumer Electronics, Toys, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” which includes the major application, advantages, and key market trends that are fostering the growth of the market during the forecasted span of 6 years. The research takes a step forward and analyzes the key competitors and global regions that are holding the market share of Zinc Carbon Battery Market in terms of revenue.

The global zinc carbon battery is expected to reach USD 1,848.0 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 1,721.3 Million in 2018. Further, global zinc carbon battery market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period. In addition to this, the global zinc carbon battery market size is projected to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 0.5% in 2024 as compared to previous years.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Zinc Carbon Battery Market

Cost Advantages of Zinc Carbon Batteries

The battery industry has witnessed the development of numerous batteries technology over the years. Among many high-quality battery’s technologies including lead acid, alkaline, and others, zinc carbon is still surviving due to its key advantages and low cost of a zinc-carbon battery is one of them. Owing to its low cost, the zinc-carbon battery is used in most of the common consumer electronics such as flashlights, garage door openers, fluorescent lanterns, home entertainment remote controls, kerosene heater igniters, home security devices, lanterns, personal care devices, radios, stereo headsets, smoke detectors and many more. The demand for zinc carbon batteries in strong in low-income countries such as India. Consumers with low purchasing power prefer zinc carbon batteries due to their low cost. Zinc-carbon battery also finds applications in areas other than consumer electronics, such as toys, laboratory instruments marine depth finders, motor driven devices, stereo headsets, and test equipment.

The world zinc-carbon battery market has been supported by low drain electronic devices, especially toys in the past few years. Nowadays, there are more electronic and mechanical toys have been produced for children, disposable batteries including zinc carbon have become a necessity for every household which is expected to further support the growth of the zinc-carbon battery industry in the world.

Size & Shape Flexibility of Zinc Carbon Batteries

Most consumers would still prefer disposable batteries due to its ease of use, even though rechargeable batteries have a lower total cost of use as compared to disposable batteries. Zinc-carbon batteries are available in various shapes, sizes, and capacities. These appropriate storage life and reasonable electrical parameters offer suitable utilization.

Segmentation

By Size:

– 9V

– AA

– AAA

– Others

By Application:

– Remote Control

– Consumer Electronics

– Toys

– Others

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Nippo Batteries Co. Ltd.

– Eveready Industries India Ltd.

– Panasonic Corporation

– Sony

– GP Batteries International Limited

– Fujitsu

– Toshiba

– FDK Corporation

– Jiaxing Mini-Moon Battery Co., Ltd.

– Fujian Nanping Nanfu Battery Co. Ltd

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

Executive Summary

Introduction

3.1. General Information

3.2. Fields of Application

3.3. Manufacturing Process

3.4. Raw Materials

Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Zinc Carbon Battery Market, By Value

4.2. Global Zinc Carbon Battery Market, By Volume

Zinc Carbon Battery Supply, By Region

5.1. Global Zinc Carbon Battery Revenue, By Region

5.1.1. North America

5.1.2. Europe

5.1.3. Asia-Pacific

5.1.4. Latin America

5.1.5. Middle East and Africa

5.2. Global Zinc Carbon Battery Volume, By Region

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia-Pacific

5.2.4. Latin America

5.2.5. Middle East and Africa

Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Zinc Carbon Battery Market

Global Zinc Carbon Battery Market Trends

Opportunities in Global Zinc Carbon Battery Market

Recent Industry Activities, 2018

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

Global Zinc Carbon Battery Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Global Zinc Carbon Battery Market Segmentation Analysis, By Size

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Size

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Size

13.4. 9V Battery Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.5. AA Battery Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.6. AAA Battery Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.7. Other Battery Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Global Zinc Carbon Battery Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.4. Remote Control Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.5. Consumer Electronics Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.6. Toys Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

14.7. Other Application Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

