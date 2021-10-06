Latest Innovative report Autonomous Tractors Market Explores Huge Growth in Future with top key Players: AGCO , Autonomous Solutions, Autonomous Tractor , CNH Industrial , Deere & Company
The report includes the study of autonomous tractors market. The global autonomous tractors market size was $648.9 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,389.8 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.0%. Autonomous tractors which are also self-driving tractors use advanced technology to perform numerous farm duties and help farmers.
Factors such as improved operational proficiency and enhanced productivity of crop yields, and increased support initiatives by governments to adopt newer technologies propel the demand for autonomous tractors globally. Moreover, these tractors help farmers by offering beneficial information related to soil conditions, crop yield, fuel consumption rate, and others, thus driving the market growth. However, high initial investment and maintenance costs required by these tractors are major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. Growth in demand for innovative & advanced technological tractors offer promising opportunities for players in the autonomous tractors industry. Moreover, increase in use of drones in autonomous tractors provides lucrative business opportunity to the players.
Companies Covered in this Report
AGCO Corporation
Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
Autonomous Tractor Corporation
CNH Industrial
Deere & Company
KINZE Manufacturing
Kubota Corporation
Mahindra & Mahindra
Trimble
Yanmar
The global autonomous tractors market is segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on components, the market is categorized into sensor, GPS, vision system, and others. The GPS segment is projected to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is categorized into tillage, harvesting, irrigation, seed sowing, spraying, and fertilizing. The tillage segment accounts for the maximum market share.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global autonomous tractors market, and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market of autonomous tractors is provided.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Component
Sensor
GPS
Vision system
Others
By Application
Tillage
Harvesting
Seed Sowing
Irrigation
Spraying
Fertilizing
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
