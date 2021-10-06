Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Nuance, Alphabet, Apple, Baidu, Amazon and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market
A speech recognition software identifies words spoken by an individual or speaker into a microphone, converts them into a computer-readable format, and responds automatically. These software applications recognize speech in multiple languages. In enterprise application, increasing adoption of conversational user interface (CUI) as a more prolific way to communicate among mobile devices like smartphones, tablets etc. The proliferation of smartphones with advance features and development of voice-based applications is penetrating the demand for mobile speech recognition technologies in a positive way. Additionally, several advancements in the development of cutting-edge algorithms and processing power of new-age smart phones will help in offering efficient speech recognition.
The key players covered in this study
Nuance Communications
Alphabet
Apple
Baidu
Amazon
Microsoft
VoiceBox Technologies
LumenVox
Pareteum
Sensory
ReadSpeaker
VoiceVault
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Isolated Word Recognition
Keyword Spotting
Continuous Speech Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Military
Automotive
Retail
Government
Education
BFSI
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Speech Recognition Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Speech Recognition Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
