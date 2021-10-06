Online Game Market Demand and Key Players by 2023: Microsoft, Sony, Electronic Arts, Sega, Ubisoft, Supercell, Zynga, CyberAgent, Netease, Nintendo, Square Enix, Activision Blizzardl. Gameloft

Global Online Game Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Game market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

An online game is a video game that is either partially or primarily played through the Internet or any other computer network available.

Online games are ubiquitous on modern gaming platforms, including PCs, consoles and mobile devices, and span many genres, including first-person shooters, strategy games and massively multiplayer online role-playing games(MMORPG).

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Game market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Game business, shared in Chapter 3.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Microsoft, Sony, Electronic Arts, Sega, Ubisoft, Supercell, Zynga, CyberAgent, Netease, Nintendo, Square Enix, Activision Blizzardl. Gameloft, Glu, Tecent., Kabam, Rovio Entertainment, Walt Disney, Gamevil

This study considers the Online Game value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

IOS

Android

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Smartphone and Tablet

PC

TV

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Game market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Online Game market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Game players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Game with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Game submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Online Game Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Game by Players

4 Online Game by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Game Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Game Product Offered

11.1.3 Microsoft Online Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Microsoft News

11.2 Sony

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Game Product Offered

11.2.3 Sony Online Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Sony News

11.3 Electronic Arts

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Game Product Offered

11.3.3 Electronic Arts Online Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Electronic Arts News

11.4 Sega

