Online Travel Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Expedia, Priceline, TripAdvisor, Ctrip.Com, Hostelworld and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Online Travel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Online Travel Market



Online travel providers aim to ease travel planning and bookings for travelers. Online travel market players are extensively offering travel services through mobile websites and apps, as it is one of the most preferred mediums of travel bookings, particularly among the young professionals. The age group of 22-31 years comprises the young population, which are the early starters in their professional career. These travelers are more inclined to spend on travel and explore new destination, as compared to the travelers in the higher age-group category. Asia-Pacific possesses the highest growth potential in the online travel market share, India and China being the most lucrative markets.

This report focuses on the global Online Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Travel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Expedia

Priceline

TripAdvisor

Ctrip.Com International

Hostelworld

Hotel Urbano

Tourism

CheapOair.Com

Trivago

Thomas Cook

MakeMyTrip

AirGorilla

Hays Travel

Airbnb

Yatra Online

Alibaba

Tuniu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Travel Agencies

Direct Travel Suppliers

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

Travel Accommodation

Vacation Packages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Travel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



