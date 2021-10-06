Raw Steel Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report researches the worldwide Raw Steel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Raw Steel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Raw Steel market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Raw Steel.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Raw Steel capacity, production, value, price and market share of Raw Steel in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ArcelorMittal
Hesteel Group
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
POSCO
Baosteel Group
Jiangsu Shagang
Ansteel Group
JFE
Shougang
Tata Steel
Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation
Shandong Iron and Steel Group
Hyundai Steel
Nucor Corporation
Maanshan Iron and Steel Company
Raw Steel Breakdown Data by Type
Non-alloy Steel
Low-alloy Steel
Alloy Steel
Stainless Steel
Raw Steel Breakdown Data by Application
Construction
Transport
Energy Infrastructures
Packaging
Appliances and Industry
Raw Steel Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Raw Steel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Raw Steel Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Raw Steel Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Non-alloy Steel
1.4.3 Low-alloy Steel
1.4.4 Alloy Steel
1.4.5 Stainless Steel
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Construction
1.5.3 Transport
1.5.4 Energy Infrastructures
1.5.5 Packaging
1.5.6 Appliances and Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 ArcelorMittal
8.1.1 ArcelorMittal Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel
8.1.4 Raw Steel Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Hesteel Group
8.2.1 Hesteel Group Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel
8.2.4 Raw Steel Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
8.3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel
8.3.4 Raw Steel Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 POSCO
8.4.1 POSCO Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel
8.4.4 Raw Steel Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Baosteel Group
8.5.1 Baosteel Group Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel
8.5.4 Raw Steel Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Jiangsu Shagang
8.6.1 Jiangsu Shagang Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel
8.6.4 Raw Steel Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Ansteel Group
8.7.1 Ansteel Group Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel
8.7.4 Raw Steel Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 JFE
8.8.1 JFE Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Raw Steel
8.8.4 Raw Steel Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
