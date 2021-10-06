Transportation Management System Market Account for US$ 3,262.3 Mn in 2025, Grow at a CAGR of 7.02% | 3GTMS, The Descartes Systems Group, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, C.H.

The New Report “Transportation Management System Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global TMS market accounted for US$ 1,920.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% over the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 3,262.3 Mn in 2025.

The demand for TMS is largely influenced by rise in the number of retail and e-commerce players in the developing economies across the globe which helps to raise the installation of TMS tools. Also, rapid industrialization leads into prompt infrastructural developments which further impacts positively on thriving the overall economy.

The TMS market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to further accelerate the TMS market. For instance, Dallas Department of Transportation has signed an agreement with Ericsson. Under this agreement, Ericsson aims to offer software and hardware for traffic management systems to ensure a enhance communication network. It enables communication throughout varied networks. Also, decision for setting of a regulatory framework may affect the configuration of transport and logistic networks.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

3GTMS, Inc., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., BluJay Solutions Ltd., SAP SE, and MercuryGate International Inc. among others.

Get sample copy of “Transportation Management System Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00007220

The “Global Transportation Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Transportation Management System market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Transportation Management System market with detailed market segmentation by the component, application, industry, and geography. The global Transportation Management System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Transportation Management System market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Transportation Management System market based on the component, application, and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Transportation Management System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later subsegmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Also, key Transportation Management System market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00007220

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Transportation Management System Market Size

2.2 Transportation Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Transportation Management System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Transportation Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Transportation Management System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Transportation Management System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Transportation Management System Sales by Product

4.2 Global Transportation Management System Revenue by Product

4.3 Transportation Management System Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Transportation Management System Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00007220

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.