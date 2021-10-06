United States Spunlace Market Report 2017

In this report, the United States Spunlace market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Spunlace market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the United States Spunlace market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Spunlace in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Spunlace market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Spunlace sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Mogul

Ihsan Sons

Jacob Holm Group

Kang Na Hsiung

Lentex

Nan Liu Enterprises

Novita S.A.

A.S. Nonwovens

Ribatek Tekstil AS

BCNonwovens S.L.

Fiscatech

Sheng Hung

Spuntech

Jacob Holm

Sandler AG

Norafin

Kuraray Kuraflex

Berk Wiper

Eruslu Nonwovens

Inotis

DuPont

Unitika

Turati Idrofilo Srl

Vaporjet

Ginni Filaments

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PE

Polypropylene

Glue

Cotton

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Medical

Family

Clothing

Other

