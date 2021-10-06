Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market 2027 Trends and Future Prospects by Top Manufactures- Aditya Birla Chemicals, Allnex, Allnex Hexion, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation

Epoxy resin are a family of monomeric or oligomeric material that can be reacted to form thermoset polymers, holding a high degree of solvent and chemical resistance, adhesion to multifarious substrates, impact resistance, low order shrinkage of fine electrical properties. Epoxy resins are adhesives that that are used to solder two substances are also applied as surface coatings. They may be semi-polymeric or polymeric material, composed of two epoxide groups. Epoxy resins can be termed as polypoxides. Waterborne epoxy resins possess high degree of compatible components and can easily get formulated with additives, wetting agents, coupling agents etc. in order to give rise to formulations with superior adhesions coupled with high after cure corrosion resistance. These resins enjoy the characteristic of higher mechanical properties than any other type of resins and are used as an aircraft component.

Increase in demand from painting and coating industries propels the growth of waterborne epoxy resin market. Another factor which acts as a driver in the growth of the market is the property of amorphous thermosets along with other characteristics such as excellent mechanical strength and toughness, which makes waterborne epoxy resins, most widely used resin in industries. However, the emergence of bio based resins coupled with fluctuating raw material prices can hamper the growth of the market in the long run. The global waterborne resin market is anticipated to foster in the years to come because of the rising demand of waterborne epoxy resin composites in the wind and aerospace industries.

The global waterborne epoxy resin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of type the market classify into high molecular weight, low molecular weight and others. The market on the basis of application is broken into coatings, adhesives, composites and others. As per end use industry the market is bifurcated into construction, automotive, textile, packaging, furniture and others.

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005129/

