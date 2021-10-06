White Marble Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description

Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite. Under the conditions of metamorphism the calcite in the limestone recrystallizes to form a rock that is a mass of interlocking calcite crystals.

This report focuses on the White Marble in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The white marble market is relatively large, as the demand of white marble is increasing in the whole world. And the global output of white marble remained a relatively high growth during the last few years, especially in the Chinese market; the white marble market is up to a double-digit growth, mainly due to the fast development of construction industry.

This industry is affected by the global economy and government policy, so it’s important to keep an eye on economic indexes and leaders’ preference. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdeveloped regions where there is large population and fast economic growth the demand of white marble will increase in future.

The worldwide market for White Marble is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.5% over the next five years, will reach 21000 million US$ in 2023, from 12200 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Levantina

Topalidis S.A.

Polycor inc

Dermitzakis

Antolini

Amso International

Pakistan Onyx Marble

Temmer Marble

Indiana Limestone Company

SINAI

Etgran

Vetter Stone

Dimpomar

Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd.

INDIAN NATURAL STONES

Aurangzeb Marble Industry

Alacakaya

Universal Marble & Granite

Best Cheer Stone Group

Xiamen Wanlistone stock

Xishi Group

Jinbo Construction Group

Jin Long Run Yu

Kangli Stone Group

Fujian Dongsheng Stone

Xinpengfei Industry

Hongfa

DongXing Group

Guanghui

Fujian Fengshan Stone

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Natural Marble

Artificial Marble

Construction & Decoration

Statuary & Monuments

Furniture

Other

