Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Current Trend and Upcoming Opportunities Lead by Belden, GE Cables, Leoni , LS Cable & System, Nexans, Trelleborg

A wire is a single, basically cylindrical rod of metal or a flexible strand. The wires can withstand mechanical loads and communicate electricity and telecommunication signals through them. A cable is a thick rope of hemp or wires, used in construction, towing vehicles or mooring ships. Compounds are substances made to prevent the entry of moisture into telecommunication and power transmissions cable. Wire compounds and cable compounds are high-quality insulators, highly durable, flexible with excessive mechanical stability and excellent chemical and corrosive resistance. These compounds act as a jacket to conducting materials and are used widely in construction, power, and communication industries.

Growing renewable energy production and initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the transmission and distribution system are presumed to drive the wire compound and cable compound market. Increasing reserves in smart grid technology have also propelled the market growth to a greater extent. However, augmenting wireless communication technology is an obstruction in the path of the development of the global wire compounds and cable compounds market. Growing offshore wind farms and high voltage direct current links are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the near future.

Leading Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Players:

Belden, Inc.

GE Cables

Leoni AG

LS Cable & System

Nexans S.A

Prysmian Group

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

The Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

