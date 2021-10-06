Zinc Chemicals Market Expected to Increase Highest Revenue by 2027 with Key Vendors: Akrochem, American Chemet Corporation, Bruggemann Chemical, GHC, Numinor

Zinc, also known as spelter, has an atomic number 30 with the symbol as Zn. It holds the first place of the 12th group in the periodic table. Due to its common oxidation state of 2, it shows similar chemical properties as that of magnesium. Most of the zinc products are based upon sulfide ores. When oxidation is removed, zinc has a silvery blue appearance. A large proportion of zinc is used to galvanize metals such as iron to prevent corrosion. This anti-corrosion property is used by the paints and coating industries. Zinc oxide, which is a valuable nutritional additive, is widely used in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and medical applications.

The zinc chemicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of zinc chemicals coupled with the increasing demand for zinc chemicals in the agriculture industries. The expansion of the glass and ceramics industry has boosted the growth of the zinc chemicals market. However, new rubber standards imposed in China to impact the demand for compounded rubber restricts the growth of the zinc chemicals market. On the other hand, growing usage of zinc chemicals in electronics and semiconductor industries are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the zinc chemicals market during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Akrochem

American Chemet Corporation

Bruggemann Chemical

GHC

Numinor

Rubamin

Unique Speciality Chemicals

US Zinc

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry

Zinc Oxide LLC

The global zinc chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as zinc oxide, zinc sulphate, zinc carbonate, zinc chloride, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as rubber compounding, agriculture, glass & ceramics, paints & coatings, chemicals, food & pharmaceuticals, textile, and others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Zinc Chemicals market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Zinc Chemicals market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Zinc Chemicals market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Zinc Chemicals market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Zinc Chemicals market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Zinc Chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

