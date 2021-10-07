3D NAND Flash Memory Market Exploring Future Growth 2022 and Key Players – Samsung Electronics , Toshiba Corporation , SK Hynix Semiconductor, Micron Technology,

3D NAND Flash Memory Market was valued at $5.2 billion, and is expected to reach $39 billion by 2022 years, supported by a CAGR of 33.7%.

The application of 3D NAND flash memory chips are gaining huge traction in the current time, owing to the capability to exploit the intrinsic limits of the fabrication substrate. There has been a strong emphasis on evolution of new technology as well as products, since the existing solutions cannot effectively scale capacity to meet the increase in data demand. In this regard, 3D NAND flash memory is such a product that came into the market offering larger storage space, operates faster at a rather reduced cost. The design of 3D NAND flash memory chips is achieved by stacking the memory cells vertically in multiple layers on the silicon substrate. By stimulating the memory cell in third dimension, the increased density is attained.

The key players in the 3D NAND flash memory market are:

Samsung Electronics Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and SanDisk Corporation (U.S.).

Electrons per bit defines the capacity of any storage device and delimits reliability. When only electronics is used in memory device manufacturing, then the constraint of limited number of electrons is imposed and the capacity extension is hampered. Also, with the reducing cell size (as per the ideals of Moore’s Law) the issue of electrons leaking out of the surface due to smaller walls has been witnessed. To resolve such issues, the 3D NAND seems a suitable choice, owing to the higher storage density through multiple layer memory cell stacking. This not only enhances the storage but also provides enough space for the cells, reducing the issue of inter-cell interference.

Moreover, the increase in the storage demand across applications such as consumer electronics and enterprise storage sector significantly drives the 3D NAND flash memory market. At the same time, the growth in requirement of small form factor enables the scope for R&D for such memory devices. However, the prerequisite of precision while production can hinder the mass manufacturing of 3D NAND flash memory devices.

The segments covered under the scope of the report are by product, by application, and by geography. The products utilizing flash memory are consumer electronic devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The application segment includes consumer electronics, medical equipment, and automotive among others. The geographical analysis for the 3D NAND Flash memory market is given for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The country level analysis for each geographical region is also mentioned in the respective sections.

Augmentation in the demand of storage space:

The growth of 3D NAND flash memory market is being directly driven by the growth of NAND flash market. As the current 2D NAND technology reaches its intrinsic limits, inhibiting storage expansion, the need for an improved technology arises. Therefore, to fulfil the storage requirement of the electronic devices, 3D NAND flash memory chips seem to be the best suitable choice. Yielding better product performance and reliability, the 3D NAND flash memory technology has proved compatibility with the augmenting need of storage space.

Consumer electronics leads the market:

With increased adoption of smartphones and tablets, the consumer electronics has become the major contributors among various application verticals, in terms of revenue generation The user base of consumer electronics is growing progressively since its introduction and is expected to reach over 2.2 billion by the end of 2016. The operation of new applications, such as virtual reality, streaming videos, internet usage, and the surging trend of Internet of Things (IoT) is escalating the load on the storage of such devices. To deal with this, the memory storage option is switching to 3D NAND flash memory from conventionally used 2D NAND flash memory. The 3D NAND flash memory chip not only provides greater capacity but also helps in raising the product performance with at least 30%. Therefore, the utilization of 3D NAND technology for consumer electronics majorly drives the 3D NAND flash memory market for the future.

