5G Chipset Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2026 and Key Players – Qualcomm Technologies, Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics , Mediatek , Xilinx

The global 5G Chipset market is expected to be $2,120.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $22,929.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.7% from 2020 to 2026.

5G chipset is the principal component in consumer devices, customer premise equipment, and network infrastructure equipment, which allows the end-user to form the wireless network based on 5G standard. Proliferation of devices using the internet has constituted the demand for an entirely new wireless infrastructure called 5G. Fifth generation wireless (5G) is described as the next generation of mobile networks beyond the current 4G LTE mobile network. These networks are expected to expand broadband wireless services beyond mobile internet to Internet of Things (IoT) and critical communication segments to enable a perceived fully ubiquitous connected world. 5G is expected to deliver new levels of efficiency and performance empowering new user experiences and connection of new industries. It is a kind of network or a platform for innovations that is expected to not only improve mobile broadband services but also facilitate the expansion of mobile networks to support a vast variety of devices and services. It would also facilitate the interconnection of new industries enabling enhanced efficiency and minimizing cost. With the establishment of 5G infrastructure, 5G chipset opens different opportunities and redefines broad range of industries with connected services from transportation to entertainment, education to retail, and from healthcare to consumer electronics.

The key players profiled in the report include:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics , Mediatek , Xilinx , Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Get sample copy of “5G Chipset Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658931/sample

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global 5G chipset market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020-2026, wherein the forecast period is 2020- 2026.

By IC Type:

ASIC

RFIC

Cellular IC

mmWave IC

By Operational Frequency:

Sub 6GHz

Between 26 & 39 Ghz

Above 39 Ghz

The report includes the study of the global 5G chipset market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The market is segmented based on IC type, operational frequency, product, and industry vertical. IC type segment covered in this study includes radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), cellular integrated circuit (Cellular IC), and millimeter wave integrated circuit (mmWave IC). Based on operational frequency, the market is divided into sub-6 GHz, between 26 & 39 GHz, and above 39 GHz. Based on product, the market is classified into devices, customer premises equipment (CPE), and network infrastructure equipment. By industry vertical, it is categorized into automotive & transportation, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Have any query? Inquire about report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658931/buying

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 5G Chipset Market Size

2.2 5G Chipset Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 5G Chipset Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 5G Chipset Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 5G Chipset Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 5G Chipset Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global 5G Chipset Sales by Product

4.2 Global 5G Chipset Revenue by Product

4.3 5G Chipset Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global 5G Chipset Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012658931/buy/5370

Key Benefits for 5G Chipset Market:

– This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global 5G chipset market with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]