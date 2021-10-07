Addison ’s disease Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2023

Addison ‘s disease Market Report Is A Complete Overview Of The Market, Covering Various Aspects Product Definition, Segmentation Based On Various Parameters, And The Prevailing Vendor Landscape. This Study Also Analyzes The Market Status, Market Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities And Challenges, Risks And Entry Barriers, Sales Channels, Distributors.

Market Highlights

The Global Addison’s Disease Market Is Anticipated To Hold A Market Value Of USD 168 Million In The Year 2017 And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.4% During The Forecast Period . Addison’s disease occurs when the body starts producing inadequate amounts of certain hormones produced by adrenal glands. The glands start to produce too less cortisol and aldosterone as well. Addison’s disease is a rare disorder, and only 1 in 100,000 people suffer from it.

The increasing prevalence of Addison’s disease and rising research & development activities to produce new products for diagnosing and treating diseases is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. According to a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in June 2017, the incidence rate of Addison’s disease is 0.6 per 100,000 of the population per year. Despite the drivers, difficulty in diagnosis in early stages and lack of knowledge can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global Addison ’s disease Market are Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, Amgen Limited & Amgen Ireland Limited, Bayer AG, Biogen, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Diurnal, Switzer Life science Pvt. Ltd., and others.

Segmentation

The global Addison ’s disease Market has been segmented into diagnosis, treatment and end user.

The market, on the basis of diagnosis, has been segmented into laboratory testing and imaging tests. Laboratory testing is further segmented into blood tests, ACTH stimulation test, insulin-induced hypoglycemia test, and other tests. Imaging tests are further segmented into chest radiography and CT scan.

The global market, on the basis of treatment, has been segmented into oral corticosteroids and corticosteroid injections. Oral corticosteroids are expected to hold the largest share owing to high preferability of oral dosage forms like tablets. Corticosteroid injections are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment owing to the less time required for diffusing in the bloodstream through this mode.

The global Addison’s disease market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, raising awareness of the disease and favorable reimbursement policies. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market owing to the growing awareness about the disease coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the rising prevalence of the disease and increasing developments in pharmaceuticals & diagnostics segment. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region are expected to account for the least market share in the global market.

