Aeroponics Farming Market Size in North America Sees Promising Growth to Cross Highest Revenue by 2025 – Emerging Trends and Forecast Analysis Report

Aeroponics system offers the possibility to enhance crop production and diminish costs as compared to traditional farming methods or to any other alternate technique of farming. This system successfully utilizes every vertical distance for either farming or production of the greenhouse.

Plants are suspended in an enclosed setting and water, mixed with plant food, is sprayed onto the roots. Aeroponics systems are frequently employed in an enclosed environment such as a greenhouse so that the temperature and humidity can be accurately regulated. Although sunlight is the principal light source, some additional lighting such as LED lights may be added.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014158



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Evergreen Farm Grow360,

Bright Agrotech (Plenty),

Freight Farms, and

Aerofarms

U.S. has presence of some the agro giants such as Aero Farms, Living Greens Farms, and Bowery Farming, which make it the highest revenue generator in the aeroponics farming market. On October 6, 2018, Living Greens Farm constructed a 60,000 square feet of stacked growing space, and is also capable of producing three million heads of high-quality lettuce. The $6 million Living Greens Farm near Faribault is expected to be the second largest aeroponics indoor operation farm in the world. The firm plans to produce as much lettuce indoors as would be produced by 100 times the farmland, using 95% less water, no pesticides, herbicides, or other chemicals.

Factors such as increase in popularity of organic foods, limited arable land for agriculture, and rise in popularity of disease-free environment in agriculture drive the growth of the aeroponics farming market. However, high initial investment to acquire the technology acts as a major barrier, which hampers the market growth. Conversely, rise in urban population and technological advancements replacing traditional farming methods are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion.

The North America aeroponics farming market is segmented based on component and country. By component, the market is classified into irrigation component, lightning, sensor, climate control, building material, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The key players profiled in this report include Evergreen Farm Grow360, Bright Agrotech (Plenty), Freight Farms, and Aerofarms.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the aeroponics farming along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014158

STAKEHOLDERS

– Technology Investors

– Technology Providers

– Venture Capitalists

– Alliances, Forums, Associations, and Government Bodies

– Private Equity Firms

– Others

AEROPONICS FARMING MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY COMPONENT

– Irrigation Component

– Lightning

– Sensor

– Climate Control

– Building Material

– Others

BY COUNTRY

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876