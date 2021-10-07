Agriculture Bactericides Market Volume Forecast And Value Chain Analysis -2023

Market Synopsis

The Global Agriculture Bactericides Market is presumed to expand at 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the rising demand for food grains, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Agriculture bactericides are crop protectants used by the farmers in the agriculture produce. Bactericides comprise chemical or biological compounds that restrict bacterial infection and are extensively used for crop protection. Copper-based bactericides, amide bactericides, and dithiocarbamate bactericides are some of the commercial chemical agriculture bactericides widely available in the market.

With the change in climate, there has been a noticeable increase in the pest life cycle which is considered to be one of the major factors driving the Agriculture Bactericides Market both in developed and developing countries. The increasing population has escalated the demand for crop production. This has resulted in the demand for food security and crop damage caused by the bacteria, thereby propelling the market growth during the assessment period. Moreover, the growing demand for crop protectants from bacterial infection is estimated to foster the market growth at a global level. Also, acceptance of integrated pest management (IPM) by the crop cultivators is further fueling the market growth.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market for agriculture bactericides are-

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited (Japan)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Nufarm Limited (Australia)

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. (Japan)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Agriculture Bactericides Market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the European region is considered to dominate the global agriculture bactericides market owing to the increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables from the farmers. Also, Germany and the U.K. accounts for the high use of bactericides for the protection of fruits and vegetables from bacteria due to rising awareness associated with the benefits of using bactericides.

The North American region is estimated to exhibit a significant growth owing to the growing consumer awareness and demand for organic fruits, cereals, vegetables, and pulses in countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Global Agriculture Bactericides Market: Segmental Analysis

The Global Agriculture Bactericides Market has been segmented on the basis of application, type, form, and region.

By Mode of Type

Amide agriculture bactericides

Copper-based agriculture bactericides

Dithiocarbamate agriculture bactericides

By Mode of Form

Liquid

Powder

By Mode of Application