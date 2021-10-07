Aircraft Galley Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue With Leading Players Overview| Regional Forecast By 2023

Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market by Galley Type (Standard Galley, Modular Galley, & Customized Galley), by Fit (Line Fit, Retro Fit), Inserts (Electric, Non-Electric Insert), Application (Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Very Large Body, others), & by Region- Forecast till 2023



The key players in the global aircraft galley equipment market include AIM Altitude (UK), Aerolux (USA), Bucher Group (Switzerland), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Dynamo Aviation (USA), Huaxin Aviation Spare Manufacture Co. Ltd. (China), JAMCO Corporation (Japan), Korita Aviation (Netherlands), Rockwell Collins Inc. (USA), Turkish Cabin Interior (Turkey), and Zodiac Aerospace (France).

Latest Industry News

Germany-based maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) service provider Nuremberg and FAI Technik GmbH, have selected Collins Aerospace’s latest VenueTM cabin management system (including galley services) and high definition (HD) entertainment system for its latest Bombardier BD700 Global Express cabin refurbishment project that has been named as “Project Pearl.” 27 MAR 2019

Switzerland-based long-range charter specialist Vertis Aviation has acquired a second Boeing Business Jet (BBJ), operated by Longtail Aviation. Its galley equipment includes a microwave and an oven. 9 NOV 2018

Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market to progress at 4% CAGR between 2018 and 2023 due to increasing demand for lightweight galley equipment

The aircraft galley is the compartment where food can be prepared and served to the passengers onboard. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global aircraft galley equipment market that foresees progress for this market at 4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2018 and 2023.

The biggest factors that are helping the global aircraft galley equipment market growth include an increase in demand for lightweight galley equipment, rising demand for aircraft, and the demand for galley customization as per customer preference. Other factors playing an important role in market growth include increasing demand for ease & comfort in aircraft and demand for state-of-the-art galley equipment.

The global aircraft galley equipment market can be segmented into the application, fit, galley type, inserts, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into narrow-body, wide-body, and very large body. Over the next decade, the narrow-body aircraft is expected to generate strong demand for galley equipment. Based on the fit type, the market has been segmented into line fit and retrofit. Commanding the whole market, the retrofit segment is likely to maintain the status quo throughout the forecast period.By galley type, the market has been segmented into the modular galley, standard galley, and customized galley.

In the context of insert type, the market segmentation covers electrical inserts and non-electrical inserts. The electrical inserts have been sub-segmented into air chiller, beverage chiller, a beverage maker, bun warmer, coffee maker, dishwasher, refrigeration system, and water boiler. Non-electrical inserts have been sub-segmented into inbuilt-bar, trash compactor, rack/tray, serving pot, and trolley. The electrical inserts segment is expected the market over the next few years due to the rising demand for beverage makers, chillers, and water boilers. The non-electrical inserts segment is likely to grow over the next few years.

The regional segmentation of the global aircraft galley equipment market segments the market into regional markets known as Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among all regional markets, North America is the global market leader due to the presence of many key market players that include major aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), airlines, distributors, and raw material suppliers. The USA is the biggest country-specific market in this region, followed by Canada.

South America is an important market but not as big market as North America because technological advancement is limited and the purchasing power of people is low. The strongest economies in this region can be suitable markets are Argentina and Brazil.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market is growing primarily due to growing urbanization and rising disposable income of consumers. The important country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

In Europe, the market is growing primarily due to established air travel industry that is strong because of tourism in Europe. The important country-specific markets in this region are popular tourist destinations like France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. Some key market players are based in Europe too. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of right infrastructure and lack of technological advancement.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued………

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market: By Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America Aircraft Galley Equipment Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe Aircraft Galley Equipment Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Aircraft Galley Equipment Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Aircraft Galley Equipment Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 6 South America Aircraft Galley Equipment Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 7 Global Aircraft Galley Equipment Market, By Inserts, 2018-2023

Continued…….

List Of Figures

FIGURE 1 Research Process Of MRFR

FIGURE 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

FIGURE 3 Market Dynamics

FIGURE 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

FIGURE 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

FIGURE 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

FIGURE 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continued…….

