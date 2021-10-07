AIRFREIGHT FORWARDING Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025 AIRFREIGHT FORWARDING Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Airfreight Forwarding Market 2019

Description:

The Airfreight Forwarding market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2018, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2019-2024. Based on the Airfreight Forwarding industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Airfreight Forwarding market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Airfreight Forwarding market.

The Airfreight Forwarding market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Airfreight Forwarding market are:

DSV

Kuehne + Nagel

DACHSER

C.H. Robinson

GEODIS

Sinotrans

CJ Korea Express

Dimerco

Expeditors

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

CEVA Logistics

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DB Schenker

NIPPON EXPRESS

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Airfreight Forwarding market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Airfreight Forwarding products covered in this report are:

Documentation and PO Management

Warehousing and Cargo Tracking

Cargo Insurance and Claims

Freight Consolidation

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Airfreight Forwarding market covered in this report are:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Table of Content:

Global Airfreight Forwarding Industry Market Research Report

1 Airfreight Forwarding Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of Airfreight Forwarding

1.3 Airfreight Forwarding Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global Airfreight Forwarding Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2014-2024

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Airfreight Forwarding

1.4.2 Applications of Airfreight Forwarding

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.2 Europe Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.3 China Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.4 Japan Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.6 India Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.7 South America Airfreight Forwarding Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Airfreight Forwarding

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Airfreight Forwarding

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies

……

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 DSV

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.2.3 DSV Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.2.4 DSV Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.3 Kuehne + Nagel

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.3.3 Kuehne + Nagel Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.3.4 Kuehne + Nagel Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.4 DACHSER

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.4.3 DACHSER Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.4.4 DACHSER Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.5 C.H. Robinson

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.5.3 C.H. Robinson Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.5.4 C.H. Robinson Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.6 GEODIS

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.6.3 GEODIS Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.6.4 GEODIS Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.7 Sinotrans

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.7.3 Sinotrans Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.7.4 Sinotrans Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.8 CJ Korea Express

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.8.3 CJ Korea Express Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.8.4 CJ Korea Express Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.9 Dimerco

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.9.3 Dimerco Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.9.4 Dimerco Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.10 Expeditors

8.10.1 Company Profiles

8.10.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.10.3 Expeditors Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.10.4 Expeditors Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.11 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

8.11.1 Company Profiles

8.11.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.11.3 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.11.4 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.12 CEVA Logistics

8.12.1 Company Profiles

8.12.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.12.3 CEVA Logistics Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.12.4 CEVA Logistics Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.13 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

8.13.1 Company Profiles

8.13.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.13.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.13.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.14 Deutsche Post DHL Group

8.14.1 Company Profiles

8.14.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.14.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.14.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.15 DB Schenker

8.15.1 Company Profiles

8.15.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.15.3 DB Schenker Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.15.4 DB Schenker Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018

8.16 NIPPON EXPRESS

8.16.1 Company Profiles

8.16.2 Airfreight Forwarding Product Introduction

8.16.3 NIPPON EXPRESS Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.16.4 NIPPON EXPRESS Market Share of Airfreight Forwarding Segmented by Region in 2018



Continued…..

