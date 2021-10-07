Amphoteric Surfactants Market Strategy, Industry Share, Size, Application, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:-

The global amphoteric surfactants market has been segregated based on type, application, and region.

By type, the global amphoteric surfactants market has been segmented into aminopropionate (amine oxide), betaine, sultaine, iminopropionate, and others. The betaine segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its growing demand as a wetting agent, foam enhancer in mild cleansing products, and in detergents.

They are primarily derived from coconut oil and hence are free of alkyl and alkyl ether sulfate. Moreover, they are mild surfactants and provide excellent foaming and viscosity-building properties, making them applicable in body washes, shampoos, bubble baths, liquid soaps, and mild cleansers.

Based on application, the global amphoteric surfactants market has been categorized as personal care, household, industrial and institutional cleaning, oilfield operations, agricultural, and others. The personal care segment accounted for the largest share of the global amphoteric surfactants market in 2017.

Competitive Analysis: –

The prominent players in the global amphoteric surfactants market are

Huntsman International LLC (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands)

Clariant (Switzerland)

DuPont (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Stepan Company (US)

Libra Speciality Chemicals Limited (UK)

Sino-Japan Chemical Co. Ltd (China).

Amphoteric surfactants, also known as zwitterionic surfactants, contain two functional groups, one anionic and one cationic, and have a balanced pH level. Amphoteric surfactants are very mild with good cleansing properties, making them a key ingredient in shampoos and other cosmetics. In addition, they are applicable in softeners for textiles, hair rinse formulas, and corrosion inhibition additives. Moreover, the rising use of these surfactants in household applications such as laundry detergents, dishwashing, hard surface cleaning, and food service and kitchen hygiene is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Intended Audience:-

Amphoteric surfactants manufacturers

Traders and distributors of amphoteric surfactants

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

Regional Analysis: –

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global amphoteric surfactants market. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global amphoteric surfactants market owing to increasing product demand in personal care products.

The other significant regional markets for amphoteric surfactants are North America and Europe. Increasing demand for the product in personal care and household applications is expected to propel the growth of these regional markets.

Table Of Contents:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

4.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

5 Industry Overview of Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

To Be Continue……

