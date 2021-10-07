Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Global Market Report 2019 including key players like Bechtel Corporation, AECOM, Jacobs Engineering Group, Gensler and CH2M HILL Inc

This market research report administers a broad view of the Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Architectural/Engineering services landscape is changing rapidly due to the global sourcing opportunities and increasing internet penetration. Online crowd sourcing enables customers to submit requirements online and architectural, engineering service providers to send design ideas and plans to customers directly. Once the customer selectS a plan and design, they receive further customization based on their specific requirements. For instance, Arcbazar and competitionline offers architectural services to customers online through its crowd sourcing platform.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global architectural, engineering consultants and related services market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global architectural, engineering consultants and related services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global architectural, engineering consultants and related services market.

Scope of the report:

Markets Covered: Engineering Services, Architectural Services, Laboratory Testing Services, Surveying & Mapping Services, Building Inspection Services, Geophysical Services, Drafting Services

Companies Mentioned: Bechtel Corporation, AECOM, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Gensler, CH2M HILL Inc

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, architectural, engineering consultants and related services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Report Structure Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Characteristics Market Product Analysis Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Supply Chain Market Customer Information Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Trends And Strategies Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Size And Growth Market Regional Analysis Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Segmentation Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Western Europe Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Eastern Europe Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market North America Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market South America Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Middle East Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Africa Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Competitive Landscape Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Architectural Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Market Background: Commercial Services Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

